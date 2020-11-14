Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) and Assault with Significant Bodily Injury Offenses: 5300 Block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest
Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District announce an arrest has been made in reference to Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) and Assault with Significant Bodily Injury offenses that occurred on Monday, August 19, 2019, in the 5300 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest.
- Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife): At approximately 5:10 pm, the suspect entered an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect took property and exited the establishment. The victim approached the suspect about paying for the property and the suspect brandished a knife and attempted to stab the victim. The suspect then fled the scene. No injuries were reported. CCN: 19-147-040
- Assault with Significant Bodily Injury: At approximately 6:38 pm, the suspect approached the victim in an establishment at the listed location. The suspect assaulted the victim then fled the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. CCN: 19-147-108
On Friday, November 13, 2020, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 19 year-old Juwan Chase, of Germantown, MD, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) and Assault with Significant Bodily Injury.
