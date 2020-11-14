Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 646 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,117 in the last 365 days.

Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) and Assault with Significant Bodily Injury Offenses: 5300 Block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District announce an arrest has been made in reference to Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) and Assault with Significant Bodily Injury offenses that occurred on Monday, August 19, 2019, in the 5300 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest.

 

  • Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife): At approximately 5:10 pm, the suspect entered an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect took property and exited the establishment. The victim approached the suspect about paying for the property and the suspect brandished a knife and attempted to stab the victim. The suspect then fled the scene. No injuries were reported. CCN: 19-147-040

 

  • Assault with Significant Bodily Injury: At approximately 6:38 pm, the suspect approached the victim in an establishment at the listed location. The suspect assaulted the victim then fled the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. CCN: 19-147-108

 

On Friday, November 13, 2020, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 19 year-old Juwan Chase, of Germantown, MD, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) and Assault with Significant Bodily Injury.

 

###

 

You just read:

Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) and Assault with Significant Bodily Injury Offenses: 5300 Block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.