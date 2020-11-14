AG Ferguson statement on referral from WSP Independent Investigation Team

OLYMPIA — Attorney General Bob Ferguson offered the following statement on the Washington State Patrol’s Independent Investigation Team’s referral of its completed investigation into the death of Manuel Ellis:

“Yesterday, the Washington State Patrol informed us that its Independent Investigation Team completed its investigation into the death of Manuel Ellis and referred the case to my office for a charging decision. To assist in this important decision, I appointed an internal review team in my office that includes prosecutors, a representative of my Civil Rights Division, and two retired judges. My office is in the process of reaching out directly to the Ellis family to schedule a meeting. The law imposes no deadline or timeline for this review. We will keep the public informed through appropriate updates.”

