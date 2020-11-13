DHHL NEWS RELEASE: DHHL, Hawaiʻi County Partnership Removes Hundreds of Vehicles from Makuʻu

Newsroom Posted on Nov 13, 2020 in Latest News

(Makuʻu, Oʻahu) – The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands (DHHL), in coordination with the County of Hawaiʻi, has completed the removal of 382 intentionally abandoned vehicles and approximately 700 tires on three parcels of agricultural homestead lots in Makuʻu, Hawaiʻi Island.

In September, the Department signed a Memorandum of Agreement with the County to secure aid from the County’s Department of Environmental Management’s Solid Waste Division – Abandon Vehicle Program to remove the abandoned vehicles.

A gate was also installed at the roadway’s entrance to restrict access during the removal. The gate will remain in place until full restoration of the land has occurred and the lots are scheduled to be re-offered to beneficiaries.

“We are appreciative of the collaborative effort to remove these intentionally abandoned cars,” said Hawaiian Homes Commission Chairman William J. Ailā, Jr. “The County of Hawaiʻi has been a key component in moving this effort forward and I’d like to acknowledge the roles of the Hawaiʻi Police Department, the Makuʻu Homestead Association and the community at large who have also aided the process.”

A remediation plan to address related soil contamination from the derelict vehicles is in the works between DHHL and the Hawaiʻi Department of Health. A formal assessment and plan implementation is anticipated to get underway ahead of a new lot offer.

The Department issued a statement in February announcing that an investigation into community complaints was underway. As a result of the investigation, unpermitted structures and abandoned vehicles were cited, along with trespass notices issued to unpermitted campers. DHHL demolished an unoccupied unpermitted structure on one of the lots in May and secured entry points to the parcels.

Lots returned to DHHL or those that come back into inventory as a result of a lease cancelation will be offered to beneficiaries on the Hawaiʻi Island Applicant Waiting List.

“I once again want to underscore the importance of homesteaders occupying and using their homestead lots,” said Chair Ailā. “Once the Department is notified of illegal dumping, the issue has generally already escalated. The result is time and financial means that could otherwise be spent on fulfilling our mission to return native Hawaiians to the land.”

The public is encouraged to report dumping, abandoned vehicles, or unauthorized campers on Hawaiian Home Lands by calling (808) 620-9500.

### About the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands: The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands carries out Prince Jonah Kūhiō Kalanianaʻole’s vision of rehabilitating native Hawaiians by returning them to the land. Established by U.S. Congress in 1921, with the passage of the Hawaiian Homes Commission Act, the Hawaiian homesteading program run by DHHL includes management of over 200,000 acres of land statewide with the specific purpose of developing and delivering homesteading.

Media Contact: Cedric R. Duarte

Information & Community Relations Officer

Department of Hawaiian Home Lands

91-5420 Kapolei Parkway

Kapolei, HawaiI 96707

Phone: 808-620-9591

Mobile: 808-342-0873

Email: [email protected]