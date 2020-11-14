Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
HAWAI‘I COVID-19 JOINT INFORMATION CENTER DAILY NEWS DIGEST Nov. 13, 2020

Department of Health:

110 New COVID-19 Cases Reported

No new deaths were reported today by DOH. O‘ahu is the only island with double-digit case numbers.

Beginning next Monday, the dashboard will be updated daily at 12 p.m. Hawaiicovid19.com/dashboard.

Hawai‘i COVID-19 Counts as of 12:00 noon, Nov. 13, 2020

Island of Diagnosis New Cases Reported since

2/28/2020

(including new cases)
O‘ahu 92 14,172
Hawai‘i 8 1,459
Maui 1 443
Kaua‘i 2 77
Moloka‘i 0 17
Lānaʻi 0 106
HI residents diagnosed outside of HI 7 138
Total Cases 110 16,412
Deaths    0 222

Hospitalizations as of 12 p.m. on Nov. 12, 2020: Hawai‘i-10, Maui-5, O‘ahu-52, Kaua‘i-2 

Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority: 

Yesterday, a total of 7,587 people arrived in Hawai‘i from out of state. A total of 3,804 people indicated they came to Hawai‘i for vacation. There were also 875 returning residents. The trans-pacific passenger arrival data is derived from data provided by the Safe Travels digital system.

To view more: https://www.hawaiitourismauthority.org/covid-19-updates/trans-pacific-passenger-arrivals/ 

Department of Public Safety: 

Testing Update

Testing of all Hawai‘i inmates at the Saguaro Correctional Center in Eloy, AZ was completed on October 29. 662 inmates with first-round negative test results are undergoing re-testing as part of surge testing efforts. An additional 40 re-test results came back positive bringing the total positive results to date to 519.

There are five (5) inmates in the hospital. All other positive inmates are in medical isolation at the facility. The negative inmates remain in a precautionary quarantine. There are currently 1,081 inmates housed at Saguaro. PSD has established an information hotline: 808-587-1421.

DOH testing of O‘ahu Community Correctional Center (OCCC) inmates and staff is continuous. There was one (1) positive OCCC staff result and one (1) negative OCCC inmate result reported today. There are no OCCC inmates in the hospital. PSD’s Health Care Division is working with DOH, the Hawai‘i National Guard (HING) and community partners, to conduct mass testing for COVID-19 at all other correctional facilities statewide. The Hawai‘i Community Correctional Center received 44 negative inmate test results. Repeat testing of Kaua‘i Community Correctional Center staff resulted in 19 negative results. Additionally, 91% of PSD staff who tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered.

http://dps.hawaii.gov/blog/2020/03/17/coronavirus-covid-19-information-and-resources/.

Hawai‘i Emergency Management Agency:

Deadline to Register for free PPE is Sunday

A logistical team, led by David Hafner, created the highly successful HI-EMA PPE and Industrial Hygiene distribution program to distribute free PPE among qualifying groups across the islands. This program, funded by the state, used $61 million of CARES funds to purchase and distribute personal protective equipment to hospitals, childcare facilities, elderly care facilities, small businesses, non-profits, and schools. The last day to register is Sunday, November 15th, 2020! Please visit hawaii-medical-alliance.myshopify.com for more information and to apply.

Helpful Resources

Safe Travels Hawai‘i Program: Program overview: https://hawaiicovid19.com/travel/

FAQs: https://hawaiicovid19.com/travel/faqs/ 

Email: [email protected]

Call Center Number: 1-800-GO-HAWAII

COVID-19 Expanded Dashboard (Tables, Charts, and Visualizations):

Hawaiicovid19.com/dashboard

Trans-Pacific Passenger Arrivals Statistics:

https://www.hawaiitourismauthority.org/covid-19-updates/trans-pacific-passenger-arrivals/ 

Kaua‘i County: Kaua‘i COVID-19 webpage: https://www.kauai.gov/COVID-19 To report violators: https://www.kauai.gov/KPD-Online-Reporting 

Rest, Test, Enjoy! Voluntary visitor post-travel test: https://www.kauai.gov/visitorposttest 

Resident post-travel test: https://www.kauai.gov/residentposttest

Maui County: Maui County travel and COVID-19 information: https://www.mauicounty.gov

To report violators: (808) 244-6400 or [email protected]

Hawai‘i County: Hawai‘i County COVID-19 webpage: https://coronavirus-response-county-of-hawaii-hawaiicountygis.hub.arcgis.com/pages/travel

Critical infrastructure and medical travel request: https://survey123.arcgis.com/share/e2f4ce19aa854964a8fd60bec7fbe78c  To report violators: 808-935-3311

City & County of Honolulu: Honolulu COVID-19 webpage: oneoahu.org Interisland passengers arriving on O‘ahu are not subject to the mandatory quarantine. To report violators:808-723-3900 or [email protected]

Media Contact:

Hawai‘i COVID-19 Joint Information Center

(808) 636-8194 

[email protected] 

