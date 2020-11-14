HDOT NEWS RELEASE LIKELIKE HIGHWAY RESURFACING PROJECT CONTINUES IN THE HONOLULU-BOUND DIRECTION THROUGH THE MONTH OF NOVEMBER

Newsroom Posted on Nov 13, 2020 in Latest News

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) informs Oahu motorists that resurfacing work continues on Likelike Highway in the Honolulu-bound direction through the month of November 2020. A full closure will be in place between Kahekili Highway and Valley View Drive on Monday nights through Friday mornings, from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., nightly. Repaving work on Likelike Highway in the Kaneohe-bound direction has been completed.

During closure hours, motorists wanting to travel town-bound are advised to take the Pali Highway or the H-3 Freeway as an alternate route. Motorists may access the westbound H-3 Freeway offramp from Likelike Highway, however construction may close this ramp as needed. If a ramp closure is needed, notification will be posted on electronic signs in the area.

The repaving of Likelike Highway between the windward side of Wilson Tunnel at mile marker 6.29 and the highway’s intersection with Kahekili Highway at mile marker 8.29 continues the preservation of Likelike Highway, which was repaved between School Street and Emmeline Place in 2018.

Special duty police officers will be onsite to assist with traffic control and safety procedures. Motorists are advised to check the HDOT website or social media for the latest schedule to plan their commutes. All work is weather permitting.