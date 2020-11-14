Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 647 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,118 in the last 365 days.

HDOT NEWS RELEASE LIKELIKE HIGHWAY RESURFACING PROJECT CONTINUES IN THE HONOLULU-BOUND DIRECTION THROUGH THE MONTH OF NOVEMBER

Posted on Nov 13, 2020 in Latest News, Newsroom

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) informs Oahu motorists that resurfacing work continues on Likelike Highway in the Honolulu-bound direction through the month of November 2020. A full closure will be in place between Kahekili Highway and Valley View Drive on Monday nights through Friday mornings, from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., nightly. Repaving work on Likelike Highway in the Kaneohe-bound direction has been completed.

During closure hours, motorists wanting to travel town-bound are advised to take the Pali Highway or the H-3 Freeway as an alternate route. Motorists may access the westbound H-3 Freeway offramp from Likelike Highway, however construction may close this ramp as needed. If a ramp closure is needed, notification will be posted on electronic signs in the area.

The repaving of Likelike Highway between the windward side of Wilson Tunnel at mile marker 6.29 and the highway’s intersection with Kahekili Highway at mile marker 8.29 continues the preservation of Likelike Highway, which was repaved between School Street and Emmeline Place in 2018.

Special duty police officers will be onsite to assist with traffic control and safety procedures. Motorists are advised to check the HDOT website or social media for the latest schedule to plan their commutes. All work is weather permitting.

You just read:

HDOT NEWS RELEASE LIKELIKE HIGHWAY RESURFACING PROJECT CONTINUES IN THE HONOLULU-BOUND DIRECTION THROUGH THE MONTH OF NOVEMBER

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.