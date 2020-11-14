Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
HDOT NEWS RELEASE: HAWAII ISLAND LANE CLOSURES FOR THE WEEK OF NOV. 14 – NOV. 20, 2020

Nov 13, 2020

PLEASE NOTE:

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

— MAMALAHOA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 11) —

1) KAU

Single lane closure on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 51 and 54, on Monday, Nov. 16, through Friday, Nov. 20, from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscape maintenance. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

  

— VOLCANO ROAD (ROUTE 11) — 

1) HILO

Closure of single lane at a time on Volcano Road (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 4 and 6, Lama Street and Liilii Street, in the vicinity of Hilo on Monday, Nov. 16, through Friday, Nov. 20, from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

  

— KUAKINI HIGHWAY (ROUTE 11) —

1) KONA

Single lane closure on Kuakini Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 118 and 120, Walua Road and Kuakini Highway, on Monday, Nov. 16, through Friday, Nov. 20, from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscape maintenance. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

  

— HAWAII BELT ROAD (ROUTES 19/190) —

1) HAMAKUA

Single lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 44 and 46, Kalopa Lower Road and Plumeria Street, on Monday, Nov. 16, through Friday, Nov. 20, from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscape maintenance. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

 2) KOHALA

Single lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 190) in both directions between mile markers 28 and 31, Hawaii Belt Road and Puukala Road, on Monday, Nov. 16, through Friday, Nov. 20, from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscape maintenance. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

  

— KAWAIHAE ROAD (ROUTE 19) —

1) KOHALA

Single lane closure on Kawaihae Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 62 and 65, on Monday, Nov. 16, through Friday, Nov. 20, from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscape maintenance. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

  

— AKAKA FALLS ROAD (ROUTE 220) —

1) NORTH HILO

Single lane closure on Akaka Falls Road (Route 220) in both directions between mile markers 2 and 3, Monday, Nov. 16, through Friday, Nov. 20, from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscaping work.

  

— KOHALA MOUNTAIN ROAD/HAWI ROAD (ROUTE 250) —

1) KOHALA

Single lane closure on Kohala Mountain Road (Route 250) in both directions between mile markers 7 and 11, on Monday, Nov. 16, through Friday, Nov. 20, from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscape maintenance. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

