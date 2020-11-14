HDOT NEWS RELEASE: KAUAI LANE CLOSURES FOR THE WEEK OF NOV. 14 – NOV. 20, 2020

Newsroom Posted on Nov 13, 2020 in Latest News

PLEASE NOTE:

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

Kuhio Highway contraflow is in modified hours due to lower COVID volumes.

Monday – Friday: 5:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Saturday: No contraflow operations

— KAUMUALII HIGHWAY (ROUTE 50) —

1) LIHUE

Single lane closure on Kaumualii Highway (Route 50) in both directions between mile markers 0.1 and 2, Rice Street and Pio Street, on Monday, Nov. 16, through Friday, Nov. 20, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for road striping work.

2) HANAPEPE

Right lane closure on Kaumualii Highway (Route 50) in the eastbound direction between mile markers 15.9 and 16.6, Kaumualii Highway and Iona Road, on Monday, Nov. 16, through Friday, Nov. 20, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for shoulder striping work.

— KUHIO HIGHWAY (ROUTES 56/560) —

1) KAPAA (24-HOUR WORK)

Traffic on Kuhio Highway (Route 56) near mile marker 10 is shifted to the temporary Kapaa Stream Bridge 24-hours a day, seven days a week until further notice. For safety during the shift to the temporary bridge, right turns off Kuhio Highway onto Mailihuna Road are not permitted. Access to Kapahi is recommended via the Kawaihau Road or Hauala Road detours.

2) LIHUE

Right lane closure on Kuhio Highway (Route 56) in the northbound direction between mile markers 3 and 6, Kauai Beach Drive and the Kuamoo Road, on Saturday, Nov. 14, through Tuesday, Nov. 17, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

3) WAINIHA

Left side closure on Kuhio Highway (Route 560) in the southbound direction between mile markers 5.9 and 6.9, Kuhio Highway and Wainiha Powerhouse Road, on Monday, Nov. 16, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for bridge maintenance work.

4) KILAUEA

Right lane closure on Kuhio Highway (Route 56) in the northbound direction between mile markers 24 and 25, Kalihiwai Road and the Kalihiwai River, on Monday, Nov. 16, through Friday, Nov. 20, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., for tree trimming work.

— WAIALO ROAD (ROUTE 541) —

1) ELEELE

Right lane closure on Waialo Road (Route 541) in both directions between mile markers 0.0 and 0.4, Eleele Road and Aka Ula Street, on Monday, Nov. 16, through Friday, Nov. 20, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., for shoulder striping work.

— WAIMEA CANYON DRIVE (ROUTE 550) —

1) WAIMEA

Single lane closure on Waimea Canyon Drive (Route 550) in both directions between mile markers 4 and 6, Kokee Road and Waimea Canyon Drive, on Monday, Nov. 16, through Friday, Nov. 20, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

— KUAMOO ROAD (ROUTE 580) —

1) KAPAA

Single lane closure on Kuamoo Road (Route 580) in both directions between mile markers 0.0 and 6.7, Kuhio Highway and Kuamoo Road, on Wednesday, Nov. 18, through Friday, Nov. 20, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for landscape maintenance.

— MAALO ROAD (ROUTE 583) —

1) LIHUE

Single lane closure on Maalo Road (Route 583) in both directions near mile marker 0.6, Laukona Street, on Monday, Nov. 16, through Friday, Nov. 20, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for landscape maintenance.