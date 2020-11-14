Reaching Every Sector of Society With Simple Tools to Improve Life

Volunteer Ministers fog high-traffic locations with decontaminant to prevent the spread of the virus.

Volunteer Ministers fog high-traffic locations with decontaminant to prevent the spread of the virus.

Volunteer Ministers fog and provide copies of Stay Well booklets to taxis.

Volunteer Ministers fog and provide copies of Stay Well booklets to taxis.

VMs arrive at taxi ranks.

VMs arrive at taxi ranks.

Hundreds of taxis line up to be fogged.

Hundreds of taxis line up to be fogged.

South Africa’s Scientology Volunteer Ministers share tools for life with leaders in public and private sectors.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- South Africa’s Scientology Volunteer Ministers (VMs) have sanitized some 33,000 buildings and 900,000 vehicles, including taxis, ambulances, fire trucks and police cars, since the pandemic began in March. While they continue this work, teams of VMs are now training others on the technology that enables them to do so much while staying focused and enthusiastic about their work.

They are providing seminars on Scientology Tools for Life, recently translated and made available in Zulu to reach every sector of society.

One army officer in South Africa’s North West Province told the VMs he credits the work he did with them during the pandemic for his recent promotion to lieutenant colonel. Eight of his soldiers and officers have now completed all 19 Tools for Life courses.

Taxis are a vital service in South Africa, transporting an estimated 75 percent of the country’s population every day. Volunteer Ministers have sanitized thousands of taxis daily—their record was 7,500 in a single day—to ensure the safety of the drivers and their customers. They recently signed a partnership to train the members of one of the country’s largest taxi alliances whose leadership sees this training as the solution to many of the problems the taxi industry faces. Their executive committee attended a meeting at Castle Kyalami, Scientology South Africa headquarters, and completed all 19 Tools for Life courses. They are now more committed than ever to see that all members of their alliance are empowered with this information.

One Gauteng public official who recently completed this training said that as a leader, she often felt “overstretched” by the number of people who would come to her for help. Completing several of these courses, she saw the value of training more volunteers. “Government can’t reach everyone,” she said. “We need to join hands and work together.” She saw that this training will make all the difference, and thanked the Scientology Volunteer Ministers for being there when the country needed them most.

As soon as the pandemic began, the most effective measures were researched for ensuring the safety of Scientology staff and parishioners, and these were implemented internationally as protocols under the direction of Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige.

To make this prevention information broadly available, the Church of Scientology created more than a dozen videos and three educational booklets: How to Keep Yourself & Others Well, How to Protect Yourself & Others with a Mask & Gloves and How to Prevent the Spread of Illness with Isolation. Scientology Volunteer Ministers of South Africa have distributed more than a million copies of these booklets. These are available to read or download free of charge in 21 languages including Zulu, Sotho and Xhosa through the How to Stay Well Prevention Resource Center on the Scientology website at www.scientology.org/staywell/.

Media Relations
Church of Scientology International
+1 323-960-3500
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

You just read:

Reaching Every Sector of Society With Simple Tools to Improve Life

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Military Industry, Religion, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Media Relations
Church of Scientology International
+1 323-960-3500
Company/Organization
Church of Scientology International
6331 Hollywood Blvd Ste 1200
Los Angeles, California, 90028
United States
+1 323-960-3500
Visit Newsroom
About

Developed by L. Ron Hubbard, Scientology is a religion that offers a precise path leading to a complete and certain understanding of one’s true spiritual nature and one’s relationship to self, family, groups, Mankind, all life forms, the material universe, the spiritual universe and the Supreme Being. Scientology addresses the spirit—not the body or mind—and believes that Man is far more than a product of his environment, or his genes. Scientology comprises a body of knowledge which extends from certain fundamental truths. Prime among these are: Man is an immortal spiritual being. His experience extends well beyond a single lifetime. His capabilities are unlimited, even if not presently realized. Scientology further holds Man to be basically good, and that his spiritual salvation depends upon himself, his fellows and his attainment of brotherhood with the universe. Scientology is not a dogmatic religion in which one is asked to accept anything on faith alone. On the contrary, one discovers for oneself that the principles of Scientology are true by applying its principles and observing or experiencing the results. The ultimate goal of Scientology is true spiritual enlightenment and freedom for all.

What is Scientology?

More From This Author
Reaching Every Sector of Society With Simple Tools to Improve Life
At-Risk Children Touch the Heart With Their Pictures of the Scientology Volunteer Ministers’ Bright Yellow Van
Scouts Escape the Tedium of Pandemic Restrictions in the Pages of Their Favorite Books
View All Stories From This Author