UMH PROPERTIES, INC. TO PARTICIPATE IN NAREIT’S REITWORLD: 2020 ANNUAL CONFERENCE

/EIN News/ -- FREEHOLD, NJ, Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) today announced that Samuel A. Landy, President and Chief Executive Officer, Anna T. Chew, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Eugene W. Landy, Chairman of the Board, are scheduled to participate in Nareit’s REITworld: 2020 Annual Conference, which will be held virtually on November 17-19, 2020.

UMH’s senior management team is scheduled to present on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

To access the presentation at the designated time and on demand for two weeks after the conference concludes, please complete the complimentary conference registration at https://bit.ly/3dQiU8c. Presentation materials will be available at the Company’s website homepage at www.umh.reit.

UMH Properties, Inc., which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities with approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Maryland and Michigan. In addition, the Company owns a portfolio of REIT securities.

