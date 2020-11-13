Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Opinion: In-person civil jury trial success in OC

(Subscription required) The Orange County Superior Court resumed conducting in person civil jury trials and selected in person civil court trials in mid-September. Court trials are generally conducted remotely. Jury trials are conducted in person in one of the five departments designated for civil jury trials. Since Sept. 22, we have been able to try 17 in-person jury trials and 19 court trials. Safety to jurors, witnesses, parties, attorneys and court staff has been of paramount concern. 

