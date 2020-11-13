Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
TFWC Holds Special Meeting to Discuss Changes to Public Lands Duck Hunting and Blinds Drawings

Friday, November 13, 2020 | 02:44pm

PARSONS, Tenn. --- The Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission held a special one-day meeting on Thursday for public discussion on potential changes to public lands duck hunting and duck blind draw procedures. The meeting was held at the City of Parsons Municipal Building.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has made no formal recommendations for changes either at the meeting or prior to the meeting. The TWRA is looking at options for changes to the current system that are fair and equitable for everyone and to improve overall access for Tennessee waterfowl hunters. Several options were presented to increase opportunities for public lands duck hunting.

The majority of the meeting was an open forum for public comments. The complete meeting can be viewed on the TWRA YouTube channel. There will be opportunities for the public to give feedback and comment on potential changes.

