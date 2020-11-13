Morphy’s rolls out historical arsenal for Nov. 17-18 Extraordinary Firearms, Early Arms & Militaria Auctions

Extremely rare .60-caliber smoothbore silver-mounted officer’s pistol, Revolutionary War era, made at Rappahannock Forge, Va. Estimate $250,000-$500,000

Historically important original (circa 1814) dockyard, or ‘admiralty,’ model for the three-decker ‘USS New Orleans’ intended for use in War of 1812. Estimate $50,000-$150,000

Commander Oliver H. Perry’s telescope, per inscription it was presented to him by his friend [and future US President] Gen. William Henry Harrison; used by Perry at Lake Erie battle, Sept. 10, 1813. Estimate $50,000-$100,000

Historically important cased set of Colt Model 1851 Navy & Model 1855 ‘Root’ Sidehammer revolvers made for Loren Ballou, trusted friend and longtime employee of Col. Samuel Colt. Estimate $300,000-$500,000