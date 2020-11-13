CIO Leadership: HMG Strategy Successfully Launches its HMG Security Innovation Accelerator Panel Series to Connect Enterprise CISOs and Security Leaders with Inventive Cybersecurity Vendors

/EIN News/ -- WESTPORT, Conn., Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMG Strategy , the world's #1 digital platform for connecting technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world, is excited to have launched its HMG Security Innovation Accelerator Panel webinar series. The webinar series connects enterprise CISOs and security leaders with the top emerging cybersecurity companies that are solving the most critical cyber challenges facing companies today.



“CISOs, CIOs and executives with a stake in cybersecurity need help in protecting their organizations from an ever-increasing scale and complexity of cyber threats and attacks,” said Hunter Muller, President and CEO at HMG Strategy. “The HMG Security Innovation Accelerator Panel series enables security leaders to look around the corner at the technologies that can help them to better protect their companies while delivering innovation to the CEO and the business.”

HMG Strategy’s inaugural Security Innovation Accelerator Panel discussion on November 11 featured Glenn Chisholm, Co-Founder and CEO, Obsidian Security; Nikhil Gupta, Co-Founder and CEO, ArmorCode; Nayeem Islam, CEO, Blue Hexagon Inc.; and Patrick Sweeney, President and CEO, Area 1 Security. These entrepreneurs shared how their companies are differentiated in the market, the specific challenges they address for their clients, along with the white space they saw in the market which they and their teams used to develop their unique products and services.

Here are some examples of the insights they each shared during the 60-minute webinar:

Glenn Chisholm, Co-Founder and CEO, Obsidian Security: We saw this adoption for SaaS and began asking how one goes about securing SaaS and addressing breaches and posture management. We’re utilizing SaaS along with protecting SaaS.

Nikhil Gupta, Co-Founder and CEO, ArmorCode: We started our company right in the middle of COVID. There’s a big opportunity happening with digital disruption. There is a gap in addressing security across various platforms and ecosystems.

Nayeem Islam, CEO, Blue Hexagon: You have hybrid enterprises that have workloads in the cloud with APIs available from major cloud providers. It’s all fairly uniform - whether on-prem on in the cloud - and we allow you to view all of this infrastructure with deep learning. We can prevent attacks before they become a problem in the enterprise.

Patrick Sweeney, President and CEO, Area 1 Security: For us, there’s been a major disruption with Office 365 dominating mail in the cloud and 95 percent of security threats coming in through email. Any company that does business is subject to fraud and nefarious attacks. We have stopped a half billion dollars in fraud payments in the last six months alone for our clients.

HMG Strategy will be hosting its next HMG Security Innovation Accelerator Panel on December 8. Featured speakers will include George Avetisov, Co-Founder and CEO, HYPR; Glenn Chisholm, Co-Founder and CEO, Obsidian Security; Nikhil Gupta, Co-Founder and CEO, ArmorCode Inc.; and Ali Golshan, Co-Founder and CTO, StackRox.

