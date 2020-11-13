INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Las Vegas Sands Corp.

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Nevada on behalf of those who acquired Las Vegas Sands Corp. (“Las Vegas Sands” or the “Company”) (NYSE: LVS) securities during the period from February 27, 2016 through September 15, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until December 21, 2020 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Marina Bay Sands, a Las Vegas Sands resort in Singapore, casino’s control measures pertaining to fund transfers had weaknesses; (2) the Marina Bay Sands’ casino was consequently prone to illicit fund transfers that implicated, among other issues, the transfer of customer funds to unauthorized persons and potential breaches in the Company’s anti-money laundering procedures; (3) the foregoing foreseeably increased the risk of litigation against the Company, as well as investigation and increased oversight by regulatory authorities; (4) Las Vegas Sands had inadequate disclosure controls and procedures; (5) consequently, all the foregoing issues were untimely disclosed; and (6) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

If you acquired Las Vegas Sands securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney at 212-371-6600, by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, and whistleblower litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney’s website: www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Kirby McInerney LLP

Thomas W. Elrod, Esq., (212) 371-6600

investigations@kmllp.com

www.kmllp.com