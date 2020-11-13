Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
*Updated with Additional Photos* Suspect Sought in Robbery (Fear) of an Establishment Offenses in the Second and Third Districts

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to Robbery (Fear) of an Establishment offenses that occurred in the Second and Third Districts.

 

Third District

 

  • On Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at approximately 11:50 pm, the suspect entered an establishment in the 2300 block of 14th Street, Northwest. Once inside, the suspect threatened the employee and demanded US currency. The employee complied and the suspect fled the scene with currency and property. CCN: 20-161-798

 

Second District:

 

  • On Friday, November 13, 2020, at approximately 6:05 am, the suspect entered an establishment in the 3300 block of M Street, Northwest. Once inside, the suspect threatened the employee and demanded US currency. The employee complied and the suspect fled the scene with currency and property. CCN: 20-162-368

 

The suspect in these cases was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below and in this video link: https://youtu.be/nWNn2x5vlfY

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

