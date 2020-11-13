F&G license buyers encouraged to update their accounts before buying licenses/tags

With Fish and Game's new license system, some customers' accounts may require assistance to allow them to buy licenses and tags. Customers are encouraged to check online and update their profile information prior to making a purchase.

You may also visit any license vendor, or download Fish and Game’s new “Go Outdoors Idaho” app to check your account by using the “My Licenses” feature. If your account shows that you need to contact customer service, call (800) 554-8685 to ensure you can make a purchase, especially hunters who plan to buy time-sensitive hunting tags that sell out quickly.

All returning customers should update their profile as soon as possible with a valid mailing address, valid email, and phone number. Customers can now login with key customer information without having to remember a username and password, and they can also add payment information to their profile’s “wallet” to ensure expedited and secure checkout when purchasing items.