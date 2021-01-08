Connecticut US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Appeals to the Family of a Submarine Veteran with Lung Cancer to Call the Lawyers at Karst von Oiste if He had Asbestos Exposure-Compensation May Exceed $100,000

Connecticut

The Connecticut US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, "We want to make certain a Navy Veteran with lung cancer in Connecticut-who decades ago also had heavy exposure to asbestos to please call the lawyers at Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303. The financial compensation for a person like this might exceed $100,000-or a lot more-especially for a submarine veteran. Connecticut is the home of one of the world's most significant submarine bases-and where submarines are repaired in Connecticut. A compensation like what we have described does not involve suing the navy.

"If your husband or dad is a Navy Veteran over 60 years old and he has lung cancer-please ask him if he had heavy exposure to asbestos in the navy on a submarine, ship or at a shipyard. The typical person we try to identify is over 60 years old and they served in the navy in the 1960s and 1970s. What people like this do not realize is the asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. It does not matter if the person smoked cigarettes.

High risk work groups for mesothelioma in Connecticut in include US Navy Veterans or shipyard workers in New London, or workers at a power plant, at an industrial facility, at a manufacturing facility, at a public utility, as a plumber, a boiler technician, as an auto repairman, as an electrician, or in the construction industry. In most cases, the exposure to asbestos caused mesothelioma at one of these types of workplaces and the exposure took place in the 1950′s, 1960′s, 1970′s, or 1980′s. www.karstvonoiste.com/

According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers. https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/lung/statistics/index.htm.

The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, “If your husband, dad, coworker or neighbor has just been diagnosed with lung cancer and you know they had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy, at a shipyard or while working at a factory, at power plant, public utility, or as a plumber, electrician welder, mechanic or any kind of skilled trades group in any state please have them call us anytime at 800-714-0303. Most people like this never get compensated-even though the asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. We are trying to change this sad fact.” https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware. However, there are people with asbestos exposure lung cancer in Connecticut. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH’s website on this topic: https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet.