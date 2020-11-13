Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 648 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,091 in the last 365 days.

Quality Assurance and Quality of Life Committee Meeting – Discussion Person-Centeredness

The OPSA QA/QoL Subcommittee will continue the discussion of person-centeredness during this hour, with special emphasis on implications for quality assurance and quality of life frameworks.

When and Where: Tuesday, December 8, 2020 @ 12 – 1pm Online Access: ZoomGov Meeting                            Join Zoom Meeting: https://zoom.us/j/96940726234?pwd=UTRvYkhubVdrbGJwaXQwdGNaQVFIZz09

Meeting ID: 969 4072 6234 Passcode: 601878 One tap mobile +19294362866,,96940726234#,,,,,,0#,,601878# US (New York) +13017158592,,96940726234#,,,,,,0#,,601878# US (Washington D.C)

Dial by your location         +1 929 436 2866 US (New York)         +1 301 715 8592 US (Washington D.C)         +1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)         +1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose)         +1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)         +1 346 248 7799 US (Houston) Meeting ID: 969 4072 6234 Passcode: 601878 Find your local number: https://zoom.us/u/abIJpdPWu

 

You just read:

Quality Assurance and Quality of Life Committee Meeting – Discussion Person-Centeredness

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.