Arizona Law Enforcement Agencies to Conduct Special Enforcement Campaign for Seat Belt and Safety Seat Usage

In an effort to save more lives on Arizona’s roadways, the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety is partnering with the Arizona Department of Public Safety and other local law enforcement agencies to enforce Arizona’s seat belt and child safety seat laws.

Arizona presently conducts enforcement under a secondary seat belt law and a primary child safety seat law. The enforcement campaign is based upon high-visibility traffic enforcement with a zero-tolerance approach towards seat belt and child safety seat usage. The enforcement mobilization will run from November 16, 2020 through November 29, 2020.

As part of the national "Click It or Ticket" seat belt enforcement campaign, law enforcement agencies across the state will step up traffic enforcement patrols and increase other enforcement efforts to drive home the message: Buckle Up Arizona…It’s the Law!

Despite widespread efforts to educate drivers about the importance of wearing seat belts, motor vehicle collisions continue to be the leading cause of death and serious injuries in Arizona.

Regular seat belt use is the single most effective way to protect people and reduce fatalities in motor vehicle crashes. When worn correctly, seat belts have been proven to reduce serious crash-related injuries and deaths by about 50%. The proper and consistent use of child safety seats has been found to reduce the risk of fatal injury by 71% for infants (younger than 1 year old) and by 54% for toddlers (1 to 4 years old) in passenger cars. Properly installed booster seats reduce the risk for serious injury by 45% among children ages 4 to 8 years old.

Funding was provided by the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.