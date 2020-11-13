Eastbound U.S. 30 (West Girard Avenue) Closures, Lane Restrictions Scheduled for Bridge Replacement Project in Philadelphia

​King of Prussia, PA – Eastbound U.S. 30 (West Girard Avenue) motorists will encounter a closure and detour, followed by lane restrictions between 34th Street and 38th Street in Philadelphia, for bridge construction, as part of a project to replace the bridge that carries four lanes of traffic and the SEPTA Route 15 trolley over CSX railroad tracks between 34th and 38th streets in the Parkside neighborhood of Philadelphia, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The works schedule is:

A 24-hour closure is currently in effect through 3:00 PM on Monday, November 16. During the closure, eastbound U.S. 30 (West Girard Avenue) motorists will be detoured over Lancaster Avenue, Powelton Avenue, 33rd Street, Mantua Avenue and 34th Street. Westbound traffic and pedestrian access will be maintained on U.S. 30 (Girard Avenue) throughout the length of the closure;

The ramp to Interstate 76 West (Schuylkill Expressway) from eastbound U.S. 30 (West Girard Avenue) will be closed on Monday, November 16, through Friday, December 18. During the 24-hour ramp closure, eastbound U.S. 30 (West Girard Avenue) motorists should utilize Belmont Avenue and the U.S. 1 (City Avenue) on-ramp to access I-76 West; and

Lane closures are scheduled Mondays through Saturdays from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, beginning Tuesday, November 17, through Tuesday, November 24 and Monday, November 30.

Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area because backups and delays will occur. The schedule is weather dependent and subject to change.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signing, and relevant training.

The scope of the project includes replacement of the bridge superstructure and rehabilitation of the stone support abutments. In addition, the exit ramp of eastbound Interstate 76 will have a dedicated right turn lane added. The SEPTA trolley tracks will also be replaced across the bridge.

Neshaminy Constructors In., is the general contractor on the $4,141,673 project which is financed with 80 percent federal and 20 percent state funds. The entire project is expected to finish in spring 2021.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit our District 6 Traffic Bulletin at www.penndot.gov/District6TrafficBulletin.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA application for iPhone and Android devices. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPhilly and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/phillypenndot and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot.

MEDIA CONTACT: Chelsea Lacey-Mabe, 610-205-6798

# # #