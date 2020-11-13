Freddie Mac Announces Pricing of $363 Million Multifamily Small Balance Loan Securitization

/EIN News/ -- MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) announces the pricing of the SB80 offering, a multifamily mortgage-backed securitization backed by small balance loans underwritten by Freddie Mac and issued by a third-party trust. The company expects to issue approximately $363 million in SB Certificates (SB80 Certificates), which are expected to settle on or about November 20, 2020. Freddie Mac Small Balance Loans generally range from $1 million to $7.5 million and are generally backed by properties with five or more units. This is the eleventh SB Certificate transaction in 2020.



SB80 Pricing

Class Principal/Notional

Amount (mm) Weighted

Average Life

(Years) Spread

(bps) Coupon Yield Dollar

Price A-5H $110.040 3.96 30 0.8300% 0.6937% 100.4800 A-10F $90.535 7.21 41 1.2000% 1.1263% 100.4443 A-10H $163.029 7.07 51 1.2900% 1.2132% 100.4502 X-1 $363.604 5.09 1,950 1.1459% 19.9117% 9.0464

Details:

Freddie Mac is guaranteeing three senior principal and interest classes and one interest only class of securities issued by the FRESB 2020-SB80 Mortgage Trust. Freddie Mac is also acting as mortgage loan seller and master servicer to the trust. In addition to the four classes of securities guaranteed by Freddie Mac, the trust will issue certificates consisting of Class B and Class R Certificates, which will not be guaranteed by Freddie Mac and will be sold to private investors.

The Optigo® Small Balance Loan (SBL) origination initiative was first announced in October 2014, and expands the company’s continuing effort to better serve less populated markets and provide additional liquidity to smaller apartment properties. Freddie Mac has a specialty network of Optigo Seller/Servicers and Optigo SBL lenders with extensive experience in this market who source loans across the country.

