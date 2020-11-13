Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 668 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,077 in the last 365 days.

GTSC Announces Free Car Seat Inspections and Assistance in Livingston County

GTSC News Banner

 

GTSC ANNOUNCES FREE CAR SEAT INSPECTIONS AND ASSISTANCE IN LIVINGSTON COUNTY

York, NY - The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC)  reminds parents and caregivers in Livingston County that free car seat checks by certified child passenger safety technicians are available on Saturday, November 14, in York. The sponsoring agency will be following CDC and NYS Department of Health safety guidelines to protect the health and safety of the technicians and the public.

When:            Saturday, November 14                        10 A.M. to 1 P.M.

Where:           York Fire Department                        2667 York Road West                        York, NY 14592

Contact:         Barbara Sturm                        (585) 991-5420                        [email protected].

The event is part of a yearlong safety initiative in which state and local law enforcement agencies, together with various community safety partners, offer free inspections.

Those who cannot attend this free car seat check event can make an appointment with a local fitting station. Find more information on upcoming car seat check events near you.  See ratings on all car seats.

In addition to car seat inspections, parents and caregivers can view a series of videos produced by NHSTA on proper installation of rear-facing and forward-facing car seats and booster seats. NHTSA also offers information on registering a car seat and finding the right car seat based a child’s age and size.

###  

You just read:

GTSC Announces Free Car Seat Inspections and Assistance in Livingston County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.