GTSC ANNOUNCES FREE CAR SEAT INSPECTIONS AND ASSISTANCE IN LIVINGSTON COUNTY

York, NY - The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC) reminds parents and caregivers in Livingston County that free car seat checks by certified child passenger safety technicians are available on Saturday, November 14, in York. The sponsoring agency will be following CDC and NYS Department of Health safety guidelines to protect the health and safety of the technicians and the public.

When: Saturday, November 14 10 A.M. to 1 P.M.

Where: York Fire Department 2667 York Road West York, NY 14592

Contact: Barbara Sturm (585) 991-5420 [email protected].

The event is part of a yearlong safety initiative in which state and local law enforcement agencies, together with various community safety partners, offer free inspections.

Those who cannot attend this free car seat check event can make an appointment with a local fitting station. Find more information on upcoming car seat check events near you. See ratings on all car seats.

In addition to car seat inspections, parents and caregivers can view a series of videos produced by NHSTA on proper installation of rear-facing and forward-facing car seats and booster seats. NHTSA also offers information on registering a car seat and finding the right car seat based a child’s age and size.

