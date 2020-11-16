R3 Stem Cell Headlines 10 Best Companies of the Year 2020 Award Issue

R3 Stem Cell, the nation's leading regenerative therapies provider, has been selected to headline the 10 Best Companies of the Year 2020 by CXO Fortune magazine

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- R3 Stem Cell, the nation's leading regenerative therapies provider, has been selected to headline the 10 Best Companies of the Year 2020 by CXO Fortune magazine. This caps a tremendous year for R3's Awards, which have included receiving the USA's Best Regenerative Therapies Provider Award just last month too.

With 45 Centers worldwide, R3 Stem Cell has provided 15,000 stem cell procedures over the past eight years. The stem cell biologics used only come from FDA Regulated labs, and contain millions of regenerative cells that are vital for tissue repair and regeneration. The patient satisfaction rate at R3's Centers of Excellence exceeds 85%, and this includes the International clinics too.

According to R3 Stem Cell Founder and CEO David Greene, MD, MBA, "Our focus from day one has been to bring effective, safe regenerative technologies to patients that helps them avoid the need for risky surgeries or narcotics. We have not had any significant adverse events since inception, and so many lives have been changed. We're changing lives every day!"

R3 has been at the forefront of regenerative medicine, having put together seventeen first rate stem cell protocols, several international Centers, monthly training workshops and an eight part Stem Cell Master Class series for patients and loved ones to learn all about regenerative therapies. The stem cell training courses allow providers hands on experience with real patients under the supervision of expert trainers who have performed thousands of regenerative procedures including MSK, Systemic and Aesthetics as well.

R3 Stem Cell works with several types of biologics at its Centers, including first rate exosomes, PRP, umbilical cord blood, and umbilical cord Wharton's Jelly stem cells. R3 is the only company in the country to offer patients a Therapy Commitment. According to Dr. Greene, "If a patient has a regenerative procedure at any one of its Centers and is not pleased with the outcome after one year, we will do a repeat procedure at no cost! We do those procedures at one of our stem cell training courses either in San Diego or Nashville."

Along with the 10 Best Companies of the Year Award, R3 won several additional awards in 2020 including 10 Most Innovative Companies, 50 Smartest Companies and also the US Leading Regenerative Therapies Provider. All R3 Centers of Excellence offer a free consultation to see if a person is a candidate for regenerative therapies. Call (844) GET-STEM to get set up!