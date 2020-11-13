MEDIA RELEASE: Anita Bernhardt Named Maine Assistant Superintendent of the Year

Anita Bernhardt of the York School Department has been named Maine’s Assistant Superintendent of the Year for her work to improve academic performance, attendance, and graduation rates and her dedication to meet the needs of all students in the district.

“We are delighted to know that Anita is receiving this auspicious honor,” said Maine DOE Deputy Commissioner Dan Chuhta. “Her contributions to education within her district and throughout the State of Maine serve as testimony to her limitless commitment to excellence, equity, and student success.”

Nominated by her school board, Bernhardt is described as a data driven and collaborative leader who ensures her assessment teams are making fact-based, informed decisions on how best to design and employ innovative and creative learning solutions.

Having demonstrated outstanding expertise in designing and delivering professional development on timely topics with challenging content for all staff, she also has re-invigorated and expanded her district’s professional development opportunities to neighboring districts.

Her career in education started as a science educator. She served as a teaching fellow at Harvard Graduate School of Education and worked as the Director of Standards and Instruction for Maine’s Department of Education. Prior to becoming Assistant Superintendent, she served as the Director of Curriculum, Instruction and Assessment for York School Department.

Bernhardt has long been recognized for her excellence in education. She received the U.S. Presidential Award for Excellence in Teaching Science in 2003; was recognized for her leadership in the Maine Learning Results Review in 2006; received the Friend of Maine Technology Award in 2008; was honored as the Maine Audubon Educator of the Year in 2009; and, received the Philip Marcoux Award from the Maine Science Teachers Association in 2013.

Bernhardt was named Maine’s 2021 Assistant Superintendent of the Year by the Maine’s School Superintendents Association at its annual meeting, held virtually in late October.