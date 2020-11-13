Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 807 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,135 in the last 365 days.

TRAVEL ADVISORY LIFTED: All lanes open on westbound I-94 between Rogers to Monticello, Wright County (Nov. 12, 2020)

St. Cloud, MINN. 6:37 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12 ---All lanes are now open on westbound Interstate 94 between Albertville and Monticello in Wright County. The interstate was closed for nine hours due to a multiple vehicle crash on westbound I-94 near Wright County Road 18 in Monticello.

Thank you for your continued patience during this emergency closure.

For real-time travel information on Interstate 94 through Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org or dial 5-1-1.

You just read:

TRAVEL ADVISORY LIFTED: All lanes open on westbound I-94 between Rogers to Monticello, Wright County (Nov. 12, 2020)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.