St. Cloud, MINN. 6:37 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12 ---All lanes are now open on westbound Interstate 94 between Albertville and Monticello in Wright County. The interstate was closed for nine hours due to a multiple vehicle crash on westbound I-94 near Wright County Road 18 in Monticello.
Thank you for your continued patience during this emergency closure.
For real-time travel information on Interstate 94 through Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org or dial 5-1-1.
You just read:
TRAVEL ADVISORY LIFTED: All lanes open on westbound I-94 between Rogers to Monticello, Wright County (Nov. 12, 2020)
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.