Hwy 40 Milan Bridge opens to two-way traffic end of today (Nov. 13, 2020)

WILLMAR, Minn. – Safety measures are being completed on the Highway 40 Milan Bridge project and it will open to two-way traffic by the end of today, barring any unforeseeable circumstances. The traffic signal that has controlled one-way traffic since July 2 will be removed.

Work to restore the historic riprap will continue on the east side of the bridge until weather prohibits. The project will then be suspended until spring. Occasional lane closures could occur as work progresses into winter and again next spring.

The project includes the replacement of the bridge on Highway 40 that crosses Lac qui Parle Lake, known as the Milan Bridge, located three miles west of Milan. The project also includes pedestrian access improvements. Historical elements are being incorporated into the new bridge using iron railing on both sides of the bridge. Stonework is being placed to closely match the original construction done by the Works Progress Administration in 1939.

Watch for orange cones

MnDOT asks travelers to always drive with caution, and reminds everyone to:

Slow down when approaching every work zone, then navigate through with care

Stay alert; work zones constantly change

Watch for workers and slow-moving equipment

Never enter a roadway that has been blocked with barriers or cones

Obey posted speed limits; fine for a work zone violation is $300

Minimize distractions behind the wheel

Be patient; expect delays, especially during peak travel times

