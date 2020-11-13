QUALITY ASSURANCE EXPERT RUSLAN DESYATNIKOV, CEO OF QA MENTOR INTERVIEWED BY DOTCOM MAGAZINE
Ruslan Desyatnikov Interviewed by DotCom Magazine for The Entrepreneur Spotlight Video Interview Series. A DotCom Magazine Exclusive Interview.
QA Mentor is a leader in the field, and we were extremely fortunate to have spent some time with Ruslan learning more about why software testing is so important.””SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ruslan Desyatnikov, CEO of QA Mentor has been interviewed by DotCom Magazine as part of the online magazine’s Entrepreneur Spotlight Interview Series. Ruslan Desyatnikov, CEO of QA Mentor, joins other leading CEO’s. Founders, and thought leaders that have participated in this informative video interview series. In the interview, Ruslan Desyatnikov discusses new initiatives at QA Mentor and shares thoughts on leadership and entrepreneurship. Ruslan Desyatnikov joins other leaders building strong and compelling companies who have been invited to participate in the video series.
— Andy "Jake" Jacob, CEO, DotCom Magazine
Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine says, “The interview with Ruslan Desyatnikov was remarkably interesting and informative. Anyone, especially companies seeking Quality Assurance, Quality Control, Process Improvement, and Software Testing can learn from his approach and the way his company offers expertise in the space. QA Mentor is a leader on the field, and we were extremely fortunate to have spent some time with Ruslan learning more about why software testing is so important.”
DotCom Magazine is a leading news platform providing fascinating interviews with news makers, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine is the leader in putting people with an insatiable entrepreneurial spirit at the forefront of every story it publishes. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Interview Video Series looks at business through the lens of a successful entrepreneur’s mindset. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Series has included many high-profile leaders, including Inc 5000 founders, Ted Talk presenters, ABC Shark Tank participants, Forbes Council members, venture backed visionaries, and many other wonderful thought leaders and entrepreneurs.
DotCom Magazine covers real entrepreneur stories and real founders and CEO’s making a difference. Regardless of who the entrepreneur is, where they live, or what they are doing, if it is interesting and newsworthy, DotCom Magazine covers it. In selecting entrepreneurs for this important series, we consider the newsworthiness of the story and what our readers want to learn about. If something is important to our readers, it is important to DotCom Magazine. The people at DotCom Magazine believe in including a diverse range of entrepreneur voices in our reporting, actively pursuing diversity in our entrepreneurs, and listening to our readers and viewers to make sure we are as open and responsive as possible.
andrew jacob
DotCom Magazine
+1 602-909-9890
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
QUALITY ASSURANCE EXPERT RUSLAN DESYATNIKOV, CEO OF QA MENTOR INTERVIEWED BY DOTCOM MAGAZINE