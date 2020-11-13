Fish & Wildlife

Friday, November 13, 2020

Montana Outdoor Hall of Fame 2020 inductees announced

Virtual, free ceremony set for December 5

HELENA – The Montana Outdoor Hall of Fame recently announced the class of inductees for 2020. MHOF was created to honor individuals, both living and deceased, who have made lasting contributions to the restoration and conservation of Montana’s wild animals, places and rivers. The awards also capture the stories of these conservation heroes to enhance public awareness of Montana’s conservation history and inspire others to do their part to keep Montana special.

The inductees for 2020 are:

Stewart Monroe Brandborg

Bruce Farling

John & Carol Gibson

George Bird Grinnell

Hal Harper

Dale Harris

Gayle Joslin

Bob Kiesling

Paul Roos

Gene Sentz

Richard Vincent

Vince Yannone

“This is a remarkable list of individuals whose accomplishments span a lifetime of keeping watch over Montana’s natural wonders,” said Thomas Baumeister, executive director of MOHF.

Earlier in the year, a diverse review committee selected the 13 inductees from a record number of 53 candidates nominated by the public. The 2020 class of Montana Outdoor Hall of Famers –the fourth since 2014 – will be honored during a virtual banquet on Dec. 5 at 6:30 p.m.

“The Hall of Fame inductees cover a range of personalities who worked to advance what could be termed Montana’s conservation consciousness,” Baumeister said.

For more information and to register for the free event, visit https://mtoutdoorhalloffame.org/or contact Thomas Baumeister 406-431-4326 or mtoutdoorhalloffame@gmail.com. Biographies of the inductees will be available to the public by Nov. 15.

