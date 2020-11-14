Give the Gift of Safety with Bully Buddy
Dogs can now enjoy a custom size bully stick without the hazard of choking thanks to this one-of-a-kind device.NEW YORK, NY, USA, November 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Give the gift of safety with Bully Buddy! Dogs can now enjoy a custom size bully stick without the hazard of choking thanks to this one-of-a-kind device. Bow Wow Labs, Inc., the makers of innovative products to help keep dogs safe and healthy, launched their company in November 2018 with the Bully Buddy and their line of premium Bully Sticks. This safety first pairing has become a very popular and desirable product among consumers over the last year.
Bully sticks make for a fun and beneficial treat for dogs because they encourage your pup's natural instinct to chew. The Bully Buddy is a durable, easy-to-use, veterinarian-vetted, and dog-approved device that tightly secures bully sticks, preventing dogs from choking on the tail-end of the treat. The screw twist technology keeps bully sticks secure, and dogs can really appreciate this feature as opposed to working their paws to keep a loose bully stick in place. It's a light-weight device and is BPA free and dishwasher safe. Bully Buddies are available in five sizes.
Bully Buddy Weight Chart:
· XS: Under 15 lbs
· S: 15 – 30 lbs
· M: 30 – 50 lbs
· L: 50 - 75 lbs
· XL: 75 - 100 lbs
· XXL: 100+ lbs
Bow Wow Lab’s healthy and nutritious Bully Sticks are hand sorted to fit each size of Bully Buddy. They're low-odor and are sustain-ably sourced from free-range, grass-fed cattle that are 100% hormone free, and never treated with chemicals. The Bully Buddy and Bully Sticks are a “paw-fect” match, so be sure check out the Starter Kit for the ultimate dog-loving gift.
Starting at $33.13, the Starter Kit includes a Bully Buddy (choose the right size based on the dog’s weight), one pack of (5) Bow Wow Labs premium, hand-selected 6-inch bully sticks that match your size Bully Buddy, and one sealable stay-fresh jar. Both dog and owner will love and appreciate the many benefits and safety features that the Bully Buddy and Bully Sticks from Bow Wow Labs provide to our most precious companions. Learn more and order yours today! https://bowwowlabs.com/products/bully-buddy-starter-kit?variant=29600217858113
About Bow Wow Labs, Inc.:
The team at Bow Wow Labs is made up of a diverse group of men and women on a mission to keep dogs healthy happy and safe with products and services that make life easier and fun for dogs and their owners. We offer innovative products that build lasting bonds and we do it all in the name of creating happier dogs with empowered owners, maximizing the enjoyment of having a dog while minimizing many of the risks dogs encounter in everyday life.
