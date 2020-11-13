New Shaw Stores in Vancouver, Langley, and Nanaimo Make It Easier for Residents to Get Affordable Wireless and Ultrafast Internet

Shaw has invested millions of dollars in its retail expansion to create immersive shopping destinations that provide customers with space and interactive displays while following COVID-19 protocols

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shaw Communications Inc. today announced that it is continuing to invest in British Columbia to create better retail experiences for connectivity shoppers in Vancouver, Langley, and Nanaimo.



Shaw opened the doors on its 2,025-square-foot retail store at Woodgrove Centre (6631 N Island Hwy) in Nanaimo this week. The new store in Nanaimo follows the opening of a 2,295-square-foot retail store in Langley at Willowbrook Shopping Centre (19705 Fraser Hwy) and another retail store at Shaw Tower in Vancouver (1067 West Cordova Street).

These new retail locations offer a contemporary and inviting environment for customers to explore Shaw’s latest products and services, including Shaw Mobile and Shaw Fibre+ Gig 1.5 internet and other Shaw Internet plans. For customers, the mall is often the final stop on a shopping journey that begins with online research on the wide array of products and services available to meet their heightened need for affordable and fast connectivity.

“Shopping is all about creating a positive and informative experience, and our redesigned stores are where Shaw products and services come to life,” said Paul Deverell, President, Consumer, Shaw Communications. “We’re giving residents of Vancouver, Langley, and Nanaimo a superior experience as they look to fulfill their growing need for ultrafast home internet and affordable wireless services. Our new retail spaces are stunning to look at and provide safe places for customers to get trusted advice from our connectivity experts.”



Each new store offers an immersive setting for customers to learn more about Shaw products and services — either from an expert advisor or on their own using interactive demonstration walls and digital display stations. The displays are modern, backlit and uncluttered to ensure the latest technology is front and centre so that customers get a better feel for what they are taking home while adhering to all applicable COVID-19 safety protocols.

Shaw Mobile is now available in more than 140 locations across B.C. and Alberta, including 22 Shaw retail stores, 59 Walmart stores and 52 locations of The Mobile Shop in Real Canadian Superstore and T&T Supermarket grocery stores. Future retail openings in B.C. are planned to take place at high-traffic shopping destinations in West Vancouver, Prince George, and Victoria in the coming weeks.

Shaw began its multi-million-dollar retail expansion when it launched Shaw Mobile wireless services in British Columbia and Alberta in July 2020.



In addition to making it more convenient for customers to get the connectivity services they need, Shaw’s retail efforts are contributing to each community’s economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic by creating jobs at a time of high unemployment and working with Canadian suppliers wherever possible.

“Shaw Communications is a top employer in our City. We are delighted to recognize Shaw for continuing to grow its presence in Nanaimo and contributing to our city’s economic development through the opening of its newest retail location,” said Leonard Krog, Mayor, Nanaimo. “This further investment will make it easier for residents to get the affordable wireless services and strong home internet connection they are looking for."

“In these unprecedented times, people need to stay in touch and have dependable access to vital information more than ever,” said Jack Froese, Mayor, Township of Langley. “Options that keep people connected — especially with affordability in mind — are greatly appreciated, and we are pleased to see Shaw investing in our community, expanding opportunities, and providing employment.”

Customers can visit Shaw.ca/contact-us/retail for a complete list of locations.

More information, including a complete list of pricing and packaging for Shaw Internet plans, including Fibre+ Gig 1.5, and Shaw Mobile plans, can be found at shawmobile.ca/plans as well as shaw.ca/internet.

