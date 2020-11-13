As we approach November 14th, we join with our Indian neighbors and friends in celebrating Dawali. It is the celebration of lights with deep cultural significance, celebrating the victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance. “I especially wish a Happy Dawali to our sister state of Gujarat,” says Secretary Jeff Bullock, “and wish everyone endless joy, prosperity, health and wealth forever.”
Secretary of State Bullock Sends Dawali Greetings and Well Wishes
