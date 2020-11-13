PCS Edventures! Reports Unaudited Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021

/EIN News/ -- BOISE, Idaho, Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PCS Edventures!, Inc., (PCSV) a leading provider of K-12 Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education programs and drone products, today announced unaudited results of operations for its second quarter of Fiscal Year 2021 which ended on September 30, 2020.



Revenue was $0.39 million, which was down 54% from the revenue generated in the same period last year. Net income was ($0.21 million) compared to $0.58 million for the same period last year.

Michael Bledsoe, President, commented, “While schools are starting to cautiously go back to in-person learning, the classroom environment has changed. In more instances than not, school supplies and enrichment materials are no longer shared, sometimes by state mandate, with the intention of reducing the risk of COVID-19 transmission. This has presented a challenge for us, as many of our STEM products and curriculum include group activities designed to develop critical communication skills required in team environments. We continue to work with educators from all over the country to understand their needs and how we can best satisfy them.”

Mr. Bledsoe continued, “In response to our new environment, we have developed a program called BrickLAB STEAMventures to serve remote and social-distancing environments. Students use their own individualized set of bricks to engage in hands-on learning guided by STEAMventures activity books. The bricks are an initial purchase that can be reused with each new issue. We have also individualized some of our enrichment programs and are working with educators to determine the best way to teach the educational content of the program while staying in compliance with school safety guidelines. We recognize the potential to market individualized kits and programs to retail consumers, especially given the increase in the home-schooling population, and we are working to address these new markets and opportunities. We are encouraged by early results of all of these efforts.”

For more information about PCS Edventures!, Inc., visit our website.

Company financial information and reports can be found at https://www.otcmarkets.com/.

About PCS Edventures!, Inc.

PCS Edventures!, Inc. (OTCPK: PCSV) is a Boise, Idaho company that designs and delivers technology-rich products and services for the K-12 market that develop 21st-century skills. PCS programs emphasize experiential learning in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM). https://www.edventures.com/ .

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934; actual results could differ materially from such statements.



Contact