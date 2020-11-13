Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 827 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,066 in the last 365 days.

AG Yost Files Second Suit to Stop Collection of $150M From Ohioans as a Result of HB6

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost laid the next brick in the wall to block the annual collection of $150 million from Ohioans that, as part of House Bill 6, will go to Energy Harbor, the successor to FirstEnergy’s nuclear plants.

A lawsuit filed today in Franklin County Common Pleas Court asks the court to prevent the company from collecting the fee.

“The people of Ohio are about to be shaken down for money they should not have to pay based on how HB6 was enacted,” Yost said. “There is no process in place to return the money to residents once it leaves their accounts – so why take it?”

HB6, which was crafted and approved under corrupt and cloaked actions, calls for the collection of the funds beginning Jan. 1, which will then be paid to Energy Harbor.

In September, Yost filed a civil lawsuit to prevent Energy Harbor from receiving funds collected pursuant to the utility surcharge included in HB6. Without today’s filing, these so-called nuclear generation fees could still be collected from Ohioans but then held in limbo during litigation.

Named in the suit are two pro forma government defendants who were not at all part of the corrupt enterprise. The preliminary and permanent injunction against the Ohio Air Quality Development Authority and the state treasurer’s office are included only because of the administrative roles bestowed on them by the General Assembly.

Today’s lawsuit is the first action that would immediately stop the collection of fees.

“With every passing minute this mess gets worse,” Yost said. “We need to stop this process altogether.”

MEDIA CONTACT: Luke Sullivan: 614-270-2662

-30-

You just read:

AG Yost Files Second Suit to Stop Collection of $150M From Ohioans as a Result of HB6

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.