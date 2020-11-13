Lubbock Retail Stores Team Up To Host Lubbock’s Biggest Outdoor Christmas Event
• Outdoor, flea-market style event happening November 13th & 14th, 9:00 - 5:00 pm
• The event is located at Wild West Vintage Decor, 8116 19th Street, Lubbock, TX
• Free Admission with Shopping, Food Trucks, Live Music, and Kid-Friendly Activities (One canned-food item per person as admission fee highly encouraged)
Lubbock, Texas - Lubbock’s largest ever outdoor Christmas event is in full swing as two local retail stores, Wild West Vintage Decor and Mammie’s Metal Art & More, host the first annual Christmas on West 19th Street. The two-day event, expected to bring shoppers from across the area, began today, Friday, November 13th, at 9:00 AM and will be open for shopping until 5:00 PM, as well as Saturday, November 14th from 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM.
“We are so excited to have the first outdoor Christmas event in Lubbock and provide citizens with a safe and fun opportunity to shop outdoors and get in the Christmas spirit,” says Lacy Jones, owner of Wild West Vintage Decor. “I’m so thankful for all of the local vendors that have teamed up to make this happen. We are so thrilled to partner with the Lubbock Meal on Wheels program to give back to the community who has been so good to us. We anticipate that This event will be the first of many!”
Christmas on West 19th, located at Wild West Vintage Decor, 8116 19th Street in Lubbock, Texas, will also feature several other local boutiques including Mammie’s Metal Art & More, Antique Mall of Lubbock, Junk Monkeys, Home Treasure Gallery, Tiny Herd Boutique, and The Pink Magnolia. In addition to shopping, visitors will enjoy live music and food trucks, as well as kid-friendly activities (Saturday only) such as pictures with Santa and the Grinch, a petting zoo, mule rides, balloon animals and face painting. The event is free to the public; however, the event also doubles as a canned food drive benefiting the Lubbock Meals on Wheels program, and the hosts ask that guests please bring one non-perishable item as their ticket to entry. Acceptable items include:
• Instant Cream of Wheat
• Single Serving Cereal Boxes
• Cereal Bars
• Granola Bars
• Juice Boxes
• Canned soup- Pull top
• Small cans of Tuna or Chicken
• Single Serving Packages of Goldfish
• Single Serving Packages of Pretzels
• Microwave Popcorn
• Individual Fruit Cups
• Pudding Cups
• Cheese Crackers
• Individual Mac and Cheese
• Individual Chef Boyardee Meals
• Jell-O Cups
• Vienna Sausage
• Peanut Butter to go
• Individual Packages of Peanuts
• Single serving packages of Chips
• Ensure, Boost, or Glucerna
Wild West Vintage Decor, whose storefront opened in West Lubbock in 2015, is home to unique, one-of-a-kind items such as rustic furniture, home decor, antiques and other fun vintage and farmhouse finds. Catering to junk hunters and DIY-ers, this popular store is also
known for its monthly Junk Fest, an attraction that brings over 20 furniture, home decor, vintage, and handmade vendors from across Texas and countless shoppers to West 19th for a flea-market style outdoor shopping event. For more information about Wild West Vintage Decor, visit their website at www.wildwestvintage.com or contact owner, Lacy Jones, at 806-778-2102. More information can be found about the Christmas on West 19th event on Facebook at www.facebook.com/events/689321128682672.
