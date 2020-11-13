Introducing Independent Auto Consulting: The Next Level of Online Car Purchasing and Leasing

The company’s goal is to eliminate headaches associated with purchasing a new or pre-owned vehicle.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a world where it’s becoming more commonplace to purchase everyday items online, Independent Auto Consulting is helping to eliminate the stress of purchasing and leasing one of the biggest items an individual may acquire – a vehicle.Independent Auto Consulting offers top tier auto purchasing and financing services to clients across the United States. The company specializes in locating and negotiating the best price possible on any new or pre-owned vehicle, providing clients with a variety of deals to choose from.In the company’s most recent news, Independent Auto Consulting is excited to announce it is taking the automotive buying/leasing experience to the next level by providing fully online services to help reduce the anxiety associated with purchasing a new or pre-owned vehicle.“Since the COVID pandemic began, we’ve seen a major increase in the number of people wanting to purchase a vehicle through our services, without having to step foot in a dealership,” says founder of Independent Auto Consulting, Tyler Bedashi. “There is typically quite a bit of pressure associated with purchasing a new ore pre-owned vehicle – pressure that comes from having to sit for hours in a dealership, spending copious amounts of time searching for a vehicle, arguing with pushy salespeople, and always wondering if you got the best deal out there. With Independent Auto Consulting, we remove all of these stressful situations to make your next car-buying experience stress-free.”Though purchasing a vehicle online isn’t a brand-new concept, what sets Independent Auto Consulting apart from the competition is that the company doesn’t have any agreements with any dealerships. As such, Independent Auto Consulting is always focused on the interests of its clients, from the very first connection to delivery.“Our service lets our trusted experts get you the best deal by negotiating directly with the dealer on your behalf,” states Bedashi. “It is our mission to ensure our clients are never taken advantage of and feel fully supported throughout the entire process. Additionally, our fee is nominal and is determined based on the savings gained from getting the best deal possible.”For more information about Independent Auto Consulting, or to speak to a qualified sales representative, please visit https://independentautoconsulting.com About the CompanyIndependent Auto Consulting was founded by Tyler Bedashi who, after many years in the auto industry, felt customers were being treated unfairly when buying or leasing a vehicle. The company works with each of its valued clients to heal the headache of buying a car and its concierge-style service means the company’s experts work one-on-one with each client, with payment for their service only being made once the vehicle has been leased or purchased.