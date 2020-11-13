Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 844 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,054 in the last 365 days.

Global Radiology Apps Market Size - Forecasts to 2026 | GME

/EIN News/ -- BROOKLYN, New York, Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Radiology Apps Market is ought to grow at around 30.5% from 2020 to 2026. The market for radiology apps will be witnessing an exponential growth owing to rising focus on early disease diagnosis, extended applications of diagnostic imaging tools, increasing use of software and IT tools for image analysis and storage, and rising trend of data-driven treatment plans. Also, increasing incidence of lifestyle disorders and COVID-19 infection leading to patients undergoing imaging procedures, and rising awareness amongst healthcare workers regarding point of care disease diagnosis and cloud-based radiology image sharing management is propelling the market growth.

Browse 159 Market Data Tables and 114 Figures spread through 174 Pages on "Global Radiology Apps Market - Forecasts to 2026" https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/global-radiology-apps-market-2466

Key Market Insights:

  As per the latest studies done by GME on radiology apps, the market is ought to grow at around 30.5%
  Witnessing the high number of doctors using the apps residing in hospitals and radiology clinics, the market for the same will be the highest and also the fastest growing in the coming years
  The paid apps however will foresee a growth larger than the free apps owing to advanced features available for optimum image analysis and access to various research articles provided in the paid format
  The market for diagnostic imaging management will be the largest considering the usability and features offered by the apps for diagnostic image storage, view, analysis, presentation, and sharing

Mobile MIM, Radiology Rounds, Radiology ToolBox Pro, RadLogics, Nuance PowerShare, LifeIMAGE Mobile, Radiology Assistant 2.0, Ositrix HD, Doximity, Epocrates, GoodReader, Papers, Radiopedia, RadiDoc, Mobile REMM, Brain MRI Atlas, MIRC Viewer, Surgical Radiology, iSurf Brain View, Trello, and Novarada among others are the major players of the market.

Browse the Radiology Apps Market Report at https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/global-radiology-apps-market-2466

  Subscription Model Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2026)
      Free Subscription
      Paid Subscription
             
  Type of Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2026)
      Single-Use
      Multi-Use
             
  Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2026)
      Diagnostic Imaging Management
      Radiation Management
      Educational Purpose
             
  End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2026)
      •  Hospitals & Radiology Clinics
      Research Institutes & Medical Schools
             
  Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2026)     
      North America
          U.S.
          Canada
          Mexico
             
      Europe
          Germany
          UK
          France
          Spain
          Italy
          Rest of Europe
             
      Asia Pacific 
          China
          India
          Japan
          South Korea
          •  Australia
          •  Rest of APAC
             
      Central & South America
          Brazil
          Argentina
          Chile
          Rest of CSA
             
      Middle East & Africa
          Saudi Arabia
          South Africa
          UAE
          Rest of MEA

Contact: Yash Jain

Email address: sales@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +16026667238

Website: https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/

Check our Latest Blogs: https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/blog-posts.php


Primary Logo

You just read:

Global Radiology Apps Market Size - Forecasts to 2026 | GME

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Science


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.