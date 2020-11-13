Regency Centers to Present at Nareit’s REITworld: 2020 Virtual Investor Conference

/EIN News/ -- JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regency Centers Corporation (“Regency” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:REG) today announced that Lisa Palmer, President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to make a presentation at Nareit’s REITworld: 2020 Virtual Investor Conference (the “Conference”) on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at 9:45 am ET. To access the Company’s live presentation, attendees are required to register for the Conference, using the registration link below. Registration for the Conference is complimentary.



Regency Centers Virtual Presentation Date: Thursday, November 19, 2020 Time: 9:45 am - 10:15 am ET Speaker: Lisa Palmer, President & CEO Registration: REITweek Virtual Environment

