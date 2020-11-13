MEDIA RELEASE: Yarmouth Superintendent Named 2021 Superintendent of Year

The Maine School Superintendents Association (MSMA) has named Yarmouth School Department Superintendent Dr. Andrew Dolloff as the 2021 Maine School Superintendent of the Year.

“I have had the privilege of knowing and collaborating with Andrew Dolloff for many years, and am thrilled that he is being recognized by his peers for his leadership and dedication to Maine schools,” said Commissioner of Education Pender Makin. “He has been a trusted advocate, adviser and leader for many during his career, and he leads with professionalism and grace.”

Dolloff has served Maine’s public schools for more than 30 years. More recently by leading Yarmouth’s public schools since 2014, and prior to that he was Superintendent of Maine RSU 21 in Kennebunk.

His leadership at the State level as an advocate for public education, his willingness to support new administrators, and his collegiality are among the reason he was selected by MSMA for this tremendous honor.

As an active member of Cumberland County Superintendents Association, Dolloff worked with his colleagues not only in Cumberland County but also at the State level to help ensure sound decision-making around schools’ closing and reopening. He has a keen understanding of the complexity of a superintendent’s work, but leads with patience, humor and humility.

In a media release from Portland Public Schools earlier this week, Chris Howell, Superintendent of RSU 14 was quoted as saying, “During this unprecedented time, Andrew has served as a model for all of us in navigating the difficult decisions around learning during COVID-19 while keeping everyone safe, and demonstrating how to do that in a way that is mindful and respectful of all students, staff and families. This recognition is highly deserved.”

Dolloff began his career as a chemistry teacher and basketball coach in central Maine before moving into school administration in Greater Portland in 1996. He has served as a superintendent, assistant superintendent, high school principal, high school assistant principal, and athletic administrator. Among his accomplishments was being named Maine’s Outstanding High School Principal in 2004. He has served as an adjunct professor at the University of Southern Maine since 2009.

Dolloff completed his Ph.D. in Public Policy with a concentration in Educational Policy and Leadership at the Edmund S. Muskie School of Public Service at the University of Southern Maine. He also holds a master’s degree in educational administration from USM and a bachelor’s degree in education from the University of Maine at Farmington. He’s a graduate of Medomak Valley High School in Waldoboro.