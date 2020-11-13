Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
PSC Hearing on Duke Energy’s Clean Energy Connection Set for Tuesday, November 17

TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Public Service Commission (PSC) will hold a hearing on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. to consider Duke Energy Florida, LLC’s petition for its voluntary Clean Energy Connection program, tariff, and Stipulation—with Vote Solar, Southern Alliance for Clean Energy, and Walmart Inc. as signatories.

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the Commission must limit the manner in which the public may participate or view the hearing. As always, the public may view a live stream of the hearing on the PSC’s website or check the Florida Channel’s program coverage at https://thefloridachannel.org/.

November 18, 2020 has also been reserved for continuation of the hearing, if needed.  The starting time of the next day’s session will be announced at the conclusion of the prior day.  The hearing may be adjourned early if all testimony is concluded.

For additional information, visit www.floridapsc.com.

