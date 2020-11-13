GLNG STOCK DEADLINE: Zhang Investor Law Reminds Investors with Losses of the Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Golar LNG Limited – GLNG

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhang Investor Law announces a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ: GLNG) between April 24, 2020 and September 24, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”). If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court before the NOVEMBER 23, 2020 DEADLINE. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.



如果您想加入这个集体诉讼案，请在这里提交您的信息。http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=golar-lng-limited&id=2441

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: certain employees, including Hygo’s CEO, had bribed third parties, thereby violating anti-bribery policies; as a result, the Company was likely to face regulatory scrutiny and possible penalties; as a result of the foregoing reputational harm, Hygo’s valuation ahead of its IPO would be significantly impaired; and as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

