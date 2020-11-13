Unissant Awarded $182.3 Million Vetting Workflow Processing Services Contract to support U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

/EIN News/ -- HERNDON, Va., Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has awarded Unissant a $182.3 million contract to provide Vetting Workflow Processing Services for the Targeting and Analysis Systems Program Directorate (TASPD), a component of U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP). This contract was competitively awarded under the National Institutes of Health (NIH) CIO-SP3 Small Business Government Wide Acquisition Vehicle.



Under this program, Unissant will provide a full range of operations and maintenance support for the CBP TASPD ATS Passenger Vetting suite of computer and software applications. Additionally, Unissant will support migration to the cloud environment and a move to a DevOps strategy that includes upgrades, updates, modifications and enhancements of existing applications in response to evolving technologies, threats, and mission requirements in direct support of DHS and CBP.

“This is a tremendous opportunity to support CBP!” said Manish Malhotra, Unissant CEO. “CBP’s mission calls for improved security at America’s borders and ports of entry, and we’re looking forward to help make that mission a success. With the ever-changing technical landscape, and the challenging mission to address threats to our Nation’s borders, we see huge opportunities to leverage cutting edge technologies to provide innovative solutions that will have an immediate impact on CBP and TASPD’s mission.”

Unissant’s teaming partners are Linkware, an SBA certified small business with over 15 years of experience at TASPD and SAIC, a Fortune 500 company with extensive experience at TASPD.

About Unissant Inc.

Unissant is a data-driven & cyber security services provider with expertise in healthcare and health IT, national security, finance, and energy. Founded in 2006, Unissant is a prime contractor on various government vehicles such as CIO-SP3, GSA PSS, GSA HealthIT SIN, and GSA 8(a) STARS II and is a CMMI Level 3, ISO 9001 & 27001 certified company headquartered in Herndon, Virginia with a satellite office in San Antonio, Texas. Unissant is the recipient of various industry awards such as “Government Project of the Year,” “Health IT Innovation Award” and most recently the “Disruptive Technology in Government” award.

Contact Information: jmeagher@unissant.com