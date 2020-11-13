iRhythm Technologies Announces Data from mSToPS Clinical Trial to be Presented in a Late-Breaking Scientific Session at American Heart Association 2020

iRhythm to Host Webcast to Discuss Outcomes on Monday, November 16, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRTC), a leading digital health care solutions company focused on the advancement of cardiac care, today announced that 3-year clinical outcomes in a nationwide, randomized, pragmatic clinical trial of atrial fibrillation screening – Mhealth Screening to Prevent Strokes (mSToPS) – will be presented at the 2020 American Heart Association (AHA) Scientific Sessions.



Presentation Details

Title: 3-year Clinical Outcomes in a Nationwide, Randomized, Pragmatic Clinical Trial of Atrial Fibrillation Screening - Mhealth Screening to Prevent Strokes (mSToPS)

Presenter: Steven Steinhubl, MD, Scripps Research Translational Institute

Session: To Screen or Not to Screen, and then What? Studies of Detection and Treatment of AF

Date/Time: Monday, November 16, 2020 at 9:21-9:29 a.m. CT

The above presentation will be available to conference registrants for viewing online at the AHA Scientific Sessions’ Virtual Platform at https://professional.heart.org/es/meetings/scientific-sessions .

iRhythm Technologies Webcast Information

iRhythm Technologies will host a webcast at 2:00 p.m. PT/5:00 p.m ET on Monday, November 16, 2020 to coincide with the 2020 AHA Scientific Sessions. Investors interested in listening to the webcast may do so by accessing the webcast on the “Investors” section of the company’s website at: www.irhythmtech.com .

About the mSToPS Study

Researchers at the Scripps Translational Science Institute (STSI) conducted the study in partnership with collaborators, Aetna and Janssen Pharmaceuticals. The innovative study design demonstrated that the digital solution enabled by Zio effectively monitored a large and geographically dispersed population of patients who had risk factors for AF.

The study involved 5,214 eligible Aetna members who were identified through claims data to have risk factors for AF but had not been previously diagnosed. 1,738 individuals were enrolled via a web-based platform to undergo either immediate or delayed active ECG monitoring at home for up to 4 weeks with a Zio XT patch monitor (two-week monitoring periods spaced four months apart). Each monitored participant was matched with two non-monitored participants with a similar CHA2DS2-VASc, a standardized stroke-risk assessment score, to act as controls.

The study looked at the time to first diagnosis of AF and its clinical consequences for the active monitoring cohort as well as the cohort undergoing usual care.

About iRhythm Technologies, Inc.

iRhythm is a leading digital health care company redefining the way cardiac arrhythmias are clinically diagnosed. The company combines wearable biosensor devices worn for up to 14 days and cloud-based data analytics with powerful proprietary algorithms that distill data from millions of heartbeats into clinically actionable information. The company believes improvements in arrhythmia detection and characterization have the potential to change clinical management of patients.