International Keg Rental LLC Acquires the Assets of Global Asset Rental

Commits to Additional Financing to Position Entity for Continued Growth

/EIN News/ -- ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Keg Rental LLC (“International Keg”), a leading provider of stainless-steel beer keg leasing and rental services, announced today it has completed the acquisition of substantially all of the assets of Global Asset Rental, dba Global Keg Rental, a global provider of beer industry asset rental services and logistics. As part of its acquisition strategy, International Keg will inject new growth capital into the business to finance its continued expansion internationally.



“We have the right foundation and assets at International Keg to continue servicing the existing customer base while adding new offerings to enhance the customer experience and continuing to grow the business into new geographies,” said Thadeus Avvampato, International Keg’s President. “We expect the business relationship between our entities to remain unchanged; you should continue to receive the same, if not better, service and the same process for billing and charges. We also see strong market opportunities around the world, and look forward to executing on our expansion plans.”

As part of this transaction, International Keg has formed a new leadership team of seasoned industry professionals to run the entity, which includes Thadeus Avvampato as President, and Justin Smith as Chief Financial Officer.

Thadeus Avvampato has over 30 years of sales, operations, leadership, revenue generation and employee development experience across the asset rental, real estate and financial service industries.

Justin Smith has over 15 years of experience in both financial and operational leadership roles including as an executive and CFO for multiple private equity-backed firms in various industries with annual revenues up to $1.5B.

About International Keg

International Keg is a leading provider of stainless-steel beer keg leasing and rental services in over 40 countries around the globe. Visit our website at: www.intlkeg.com

Contact