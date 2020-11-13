Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Coronavirus - South Africa: Premier Alan Winde update on Coronavirus COVID-19 on 12 November

As of 1pm on 12 November, the Western Cape has 3624 active COVID-19 infections with a total of 119 141confirmed COVID-19 cases and 111 087 recoveries.

Total confirmed COVID-19 cases

119 141

Total recoveries

111 087

Total deaths

4430

Total active cases (currently infected patients)

3624

Tests conducted

707 402

Hospitalisations

634 of which 130 are in ICU or high care

Cape Metro Sub-districts:

Sub-district

Cases

Recoveries

Western

11 076

10 299

Southern

10 745

10003

Northern

7352

6927

Tygerberg

13741

12997

Eastern

11 497

10 755

Klipfontein

9748

9042

Mitchells Plain

9319

8755

Khayelitsha

8616

8089

Total

82 094

76 867

Sub-districts:

 District

 Sub-district

Cases

Recoveries

Garden Route

Bitou

825

688

Garden Route

Knysna

1788

1585

Garden Route

George

4371

3775

Garden Route

Hessequa

389

351

Garden Route

Kannaland

148

144

Garden Route

Mossel Bay

2672

2492

Garden Route

Oudsthoorn

1658

1493

Cape Winelands

Stellenbosch

2274

2132

Cape Winelands

Drakenstein

4637

4391

Cape Winelands

Breede Valley

3612

3415

Cape Winelands

Langeberg

1211

1152

Cape Winelands

Witzenberg

1705

1603

Overberg

Overstrand

1802

1695

Overberg

Cape Agulhas

356

325

Overberg

Swellendam

377

354

Overberg

Theewaterskloof

1268

1198

West Coast

Bergrivier

530

491

West Coast

Cederberg

183

175

West Coast 

Matzikama

774

684

West Coast

Saldanha Bay Municipality

1527

1451

West Coast

Swartland

1768

1644

Central Karoo

Beaufort West

864

805

Central Karoo

Laingsburg

143

135

Central Karoo

Prince Albert

36

35

Unallocated: 2129(2007 recovered)

Data note: It is not always possible to check and verify that the address data supplied for each new recorded case is correct, within the time frames required to provide regular and timely updates. This means that in some instances, cases could be allocated to the wrong sub-districts. We are working with the sub-districts to clean and verify the data and where errors are picked up locally, cases will be re-allocated to the correct areas.

The Western Cape has recorded additional 15 deaths, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the province to 4430 . We send our condolences to their loved ones at this time.

Garden Route bushfires:

Over the past seven days, the Western Cape has seen a 20% increase in the number of new COVID-19 cases-primarily driven by increases being recorded in the Garden Route District. We are particularly concerned about the increase in the number of cases in George, Knysna and Bitou, where the test positivity rate is around 32%. 

Our hotspot teams are working closely with health teams, the municipalities, environmental health officers, law enforcement and SAPS in order to manage and contain the spread of infections. We have also targeted communication to the Garden Route- with SMS and social media messaging.

As with previous bushfires in other areas of the province, we are working hard to manage this flare up and ensure that it does not spread further.

I must appeal to residents in the Garden Route and across the Western Cape to make safe, smart choices to protect themselves and others at this time. 

In the bushfires that we have responded to over the past few weeks- relaxed behaviours have played a part in increased spread of infections. We must still wear our masks in public, regularly and thoroughly wash our hands and keep a distance. We also appeal to residents to avoid the 3Cs: closed spaces, crowded places and close contact. 

The Western Cape has also observed a slight increase in the number of hospitalisations in the province, and in the Garden Route. We currently have a total of 74 hospital admissions in the Garden Route (COVID-19 positive and persons under investigation), with15 of these in critical care.

Overall, our healthcare services platform is still managing well, even with increasing admissions for other healthcare concerns. Our rural hospitals are currently reporting 75% occupancy, and our metro hospitals have a 77% occupancy rate- of which only 4% are COVID-19 admissions.

The Hospital of Hope at Brackengate has 42 patients admitted, and Sonstraal has one COVID-19 admission, and 12 admissions for TB, as the Western Cape Government is focusing on ramping up TB care services in the province. Our oxygen usage in the province remains stable at 35% of total availability. 

Testing update: 

The Western Cape continues to use the expanded testing criteria for testing and lab turn-around times have remained stable. In the week between 2 and 8 November, a total of 9167 tests were conducted in the province.

I am also pleased to announce that rapid antigen testing is now available at the Cape Town International Airport for those travelers who have arrived without having had a COVID-19 test. This provides us with an additional surveillance tool and is well timed to coincide with the positive announcement last night that the international travel “red list” would be scrapped in favour of compliance with health protocols which include a negative COVID-19 test not older than 72 hours.

Our hotspot management system has proven to be effective in identifying and managing flare ups where they occur. We also continue to monitor and track infection data using a number of surveillance methods, including wastewater testing.

We call on residents and businesses to partner with us to ensure that we are able to effectively slow the spread of the virus in the province, in order for us to move forward, and focus on important aspects of our recovery such as jobs, safety and dignity and wellbeing.

Issued by: Western Cape Office of the Premier

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of South African Government.

