Mojave announces start of Exploration Activities

Exploration has begun on Mojave’s 6000ha Sonora gold property

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MOJAVE GOLD CORP. (TSXV:MOJ) (OTCBB:MOJGF) (“Mojave” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the commencement of exploration activities on their wholly owned contiguous 6000ha Sonora Gold property in Benjamin Hill, Sonora, Mexico.



A budget of $250,000 USD was allocated for the first two phases of the exploration program. A team of four Mojave geologists began work in mid-October conducting a first pass geological reconnaissance of known prospects on the property. Their next step will be to perform geological traverses over the most prospective terrain to complete detailed structural and lithological mapping along with rock chip sampling. The plan also includes a visit to known historical underground workings to perform detailed mapping and chip sampling. Additionally, stream sediment samples will be collected over the entire concession to identify prospective areas for more detailed geological investigation. The first round of work will culminate with the selection of the most prospective locations for follow up with a more detailed investigation.

The second phase of field work will begin immediately following completion of the first phase of field work. The geological team will focus on the most prospective geological targets identified in the first phase of work with the goal of delineating targets for drill testing. Completion of the field work is expected to be achieved by late December 2020.

The company President and CEO, Greg Bronson stated:

"On behalf of Mojave's board of directors, I am very pleased with the quick start our Mexican consultants have been able to achieve on setting up an exploration program and commencing field work on our Sonora Gold property. The company is looking forward to the successful continuation of the exploration program to help us advance our knowledge and understanding of the mineralization present on the property."

The company's mandate is to leverage our strategic Mexican land portfolio and highly skilled talent pool into a class leading natural resource company committed to adhering to international operational and environmental standards in mining. Our success will deliver excellent value to all stakeholders including our partner communities, our employees, and investors.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

“Greg Bronson”

President / CEO

Mojave Gold Corp.

For more information contact Greg Bronson, President

info@Mojavegoldcorp.com

www.mojavegoldcorp.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein may contain forward- looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, information concerning the Company's intentions with respect to the development of its mineral properties. Forward-looking information is based on the views, opinions, intentions and estimates of management at the date the information is made, and is based on a number of assumptions and subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated or projected in the forward-looking information (including the actions of other parties who have agreed to do certain things and the approval of certain regulatory bodies). Many of these assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of the Company and there is no assurance they will prove to be correct. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws, or to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of the Company, its financial or operating results or its securities. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. We seek safe harbour.