GFG Resources Inc. Announces Election of Directors

/EIN News/ -- SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GFG Resources Inc. (TSX-V: GFG) (OTCQB: GFGSF) (“GFG” or the “Company”) has announced the election of four board members at its annual meeting held on November 12, 2020.

Shareholders elected board members Patrick Downey, Arnold Klassen, Brian Booth and Brian Skanderbeg.

Voting Results for GFG

Nominee Votes For % Votes For Withheld % Votes Withheld
Patrick Downey 33,928,214 99.895 35,600 .105
Arnold Klassen 33,925,202 99.886 38,612 .114
Brian Booth 33,928,214 99.895 35,600 .105
Brian Skanderbeg 33,888,839 99.779 74,975 .221

About GFG Resources Inc.
GFG Resources is a North American precious metals exploration company focused on district scale gold projects in tier one mining jurisdictions, Ontario and Wyoming. In Ontario, the Company owns 100% of the Pen and Dore gold projects, two large and highly prospective gold properties west of the prolific gold district of Timmins, Ontario, Canada. The Pen and the Dore gold projects have similar geological settings that host most of the gold deposits found in the Timmins Gold Camp which have produced over 70 million ounces of gold. The Company also owns 100% of the Rattlesnake Hills Gold Project, a district scale gold exploration project located approximately 100 kilometres southwest of Casper, Wyoming, U.S. The geologic setting, alteration and mineralization seen in the Rattlesnake Hills are similar to other gold deposits of the Rocky Mountain alkaline province which, collectively, have produced over 50 million ounces of gold.

For further information, please contact:

Brian Skanderbeg, President & CEO
Phone: (306) 931-0930
or
Marc Lepage, Vice President, Business Development
Phone: (306) 931-0930
Email: info@gfgresources.com
Website: www.gfgresources.com

Stay Connected with Us

Twitter: @GFGResources
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/gfgresources/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GFGResourcesInc/

