Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 880 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,081 in the last 365 days.

Portnoy Law: Lawsuit Filed On Behalf of HP, Inc. Investors

/EIN News/ -- Click here to join the case

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of HP, Inc. ("HP" or "the Company") (NYSE: HPQ) investors that acquired securities between November 6, 2015 and June 21, 2016.  

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, to determine eligibility to participate in this action, by phone 310-692-8883 or email, or click here to join the case.

According to the Complaint, the HP made misleading and false statements to the market. HP’s performance was artificially inflated by its sales practices by selling supplies to customers that did not need or want them. Supplies were sold by HP outside of designated regions at massive discounts designed to boost profits. HP’s public statements were false and materially misleading, based on these facts. Investors suffered damages when the truth about HP was made clear to the market .

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims arising from corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.
Admitted CA and NY Bar
lesley@portnoylaw.com
310-692-8883
www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising


Primary Logo

You just read:

Portnoy Law: Lawsuit Filed On Behalf of HP, Inc. Investors

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Law


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.