MiMedx To Host Virtual 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on Friday, November 20

/EIN News/ -- MARIETTA, Ga., Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDXG) (“MiMedx” or the “Company”), an industry leader in advanced wound care and a therapeutic biologics company, today provided additional information about its upcoming virtual 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (“Annual Meeting”). Timothy R. Wright, Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present an overview of the Company, and Rohit Kashyap, Ph.D., Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, and Robert B. Stein, M.D., Ph.D., Executive Vice President, Research and Development, are scheduled to present an overview of the Company’s commercial and R&D initiatives. Additional members of senior management also plan to be available for a question and answer session from shareholders as of the record date of 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on October 7, 2020. Guests may join the virtual 2020 Annual Meeting, including the shareholder question and answer session, in a listen-only mode without a control number.



The meeting is scheduled to be held on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time and will be conducted in a virtual format only in light of public health concerns regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

To participate in the virtual Annual Meeting, shareholders must visit www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/MDXG2020 on Friday, November 20, 2020 and enter the 16-digit control number found on their proxy materials or voting instruction form. Please log in at least 15 minutes before the Annual Meeting begins to ensure ample time to complete the check-in procedures and test your computer audio system. Presentation materials will be posted on the Webcasts & Presentations section of the Company’s website immediately prior to the start of the meeting.

The Company has filed its definitive proxy statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and has mailed it with an accompanying proxy card for the virtual 2020 Annual Meeting to its shareholders. A free copy of the Proxy Statement and other relevant documents that the Company files with the SEC may be obtained through the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or on the Company’s website at www.mimedx.com.

About MiMedx

MiMedx® is an industry leader in advanced wound care and a therapeutic biologics company developing and distributing human placental tissue allografts with patent-protected processes for multiple sectors of healthcare. The Company processes the human placental tissue utilizing its proprietary PURION® process methodology, among other processes, to produce allografts by employing aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization. MiMedx has supplied more than two million allografts, through both direct and consignment shipments. For additional information, please visit www.mimedx.com.

