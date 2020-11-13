Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
GRAVITY REPORTS THIRD QUARTER OF 2020 RESULTS AND BUSINESS UPDATES

/EIN News/ -- Seoul, South Korea, Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GRAVITY Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq GM: GRVY) (“Gravity” or “Company”), a developer and publisher of online and mobile games based in South Korea, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board and business updates.

THIRD QUARTER 2020 HIGHLIGHTS

  • Total revenues were KRW 131,795 million (US$ 113,034 thousand), representing a 49.0% increase from the second quarter ended June 30, 2020 (“QoQ”) and a 69.9% increase from the third quarter ended September 30, 2019 (“YoY”).
  • Operating profit was KRW 34,356 million (US$ 29,465 thousand), representing a 110.6% increase QoQ and a 236.0% increase YoY.
  • Profit before income tax expenses was KRW 33,675 million (US$ 28,881 thousand), representing a 106.2% increase QoQ and a 200.3% increase YoY.
  • Net profit attributable to parent company was KRW 25,281 million (US$ 21,682 thousand), representing a 93.1% increase QoQ and a 182.4% increase YoY.

REVIEW OF THIRD QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Revenues

Subscription revenues for the third quarter of 2020 were KRW 29,159 million (US$ 25,008 thousand), representing a 19.3% increase QoQ from KRW 24,448 million and a 176.0% increase YoY from KRW 10,564 million. The increase QoQ was mainly attributable to increased revenues from Ragnarok Online in Thailand that was re-launched on May 28, 2020 and Brazil. Such increase was partially offset by decreased revenues from Ragnarok H5 in Indonesia and Ragnarok Online in Taiwan. The increase YoY was largely due to increased revenues from Ragnarok Online in Thailand and United States.

Royalty and license fee revenues for the third quarter of 2020 were KRW 2,674 million (US$ 2,293 thousand), representing a 40.0% decrease QoQ from KRW 4,459 million and a 3.5% increase YoY from KRW 2,583 million. The decrease QoQ was primarily due to temporarily generated revenue from collaboration event with Garena’s Free Fire items based on Ragnarok Online IP in previous quarter. The increase YoY resulted mainly from increased revenue from Ragnarok Online in Japan. Such increase was partially offset by decreased revenue from Ragnarok Online in Thailand.

Mobile game revenues were KRW 95,531 million (US$ 81,933 thousand) for the third quarter of 2020, representing a 76.1% increase QoQ from KRW 54,249 million and a 59.0% increase YoY from KRW 60,086 million. The increase QoQ resulted primarily from increased revenues from Ragnarok Origin in Korea that was launched on July 7, 2020 and Ragnarok M: Eternal Love in Southeast Asia. Such increase was partially offset by decreased revenues from Ragnarok Tactics in Korea and Taiwan, Ragnarok H5 in Indonesia, and Ragnarok M: Eternal Love in Korea and Taiwan. The increase YoY was primarily due to revenues from Ragnarok Origin in Korea that was launched on July 7, 2020, Ragnarok M: Eternal Love in Taiwan. This increase was partially offset by decreased revenues from Ragnarok M: Eternal Love in Japan, Southeast Asia, North America, South America and Oceania, and Korea.

Other revenues were KRW 4,431 million (US$ 3,800 thousand) for the third quarter of 2020, representing a 16.4% decrease QoQ from KRW 5,302 million and a 2.3% increase YoY from KRW 4,333 million

Cost of Revenues

Cost of revenue was KRW 74,107 million (US$ 63,558 thousand) for the third quarter of 2020, representing a 45.0% increase QoQ from KRW 51,098 million and a 32.2% increase YoY from KRW 56,058 million. The increase QoQ was mainly due to increased commission paid for mobile game services related to Ragnarok Origin in Korea that was launched on July 7, 2020. The increase YoY was mostly from increased commission paid for mobile game services related to Ragnarok Origin in Korea that was launched on July 7, 2020.

Operating Expenses

Operating expenses were KRW 23,332 million (US$ 20,011 thousand) for the third quarter of 2020, representing a 10.9% increase QoQ from KRW 21,047 million and a 106.8% increase YoY from KRW 11,282 million. The increase QoQ was mainly attributable to increased research and development expenses and commission paid for payment gate way fees related to Ragnarok Online in Thailand. The increase YoY was mostly resulted from increased advertising expenses for Ragnarok Origin in Korea, commission paid for payment gate way fees related to Ragnarok Online in Thailand, research and development expenses, and salaries.

Profit before income tax expenses

Profit before income tax expenses was KRW 33,675 million (US$ 28,881 thousand) for the third quarter of 2020 compared with profit before income tax expense of KRW 16,335 million for the second quarter of 2020 and profit before income tax expenses of KRW 11,213 million for the third quarter of 2019.

Net Profit

As a result of the foregoing factors, Gravity recorded a net profit attributable to parent company of KRW 25,281 million (US$ 21,682 thousand) for the third quarter of 2020 compared with net profit attributable to parent company of KRW 13,095 million for the second quarter of 2020 and a net profit attributable to parent company of KRW 8,952 million for the third quarter of 2019.

Liquidity

The balance of cash and cash equivalents and short-term financial instruments was KRW 171,800 million (US$ 147,345 thousand) as of September 30, 2020.

Note: For convenience purposes only, the KRW amounts have been expressed in U.S. dollars at the exchange rate of KRW 1,165.97 to US$ 1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on September 30, 2020 as quoted by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

GRAVITY BUSINESS UPDATE

Ragnarok Online IP-based Games

  • Ragnarok Origin, a MMORPG mobile game

Ragnarok Origin was launched in Korea on July 7, 2020 and is being prepared for launch in Japan in 1st half of 2021.

  • Ragnarok X: Next Generation, a MMORPG mobile game

Ragnarok X: Next Generation was launched in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau on October 15, 2020 and is being prepared for launch in Southeast Asia in 1st half of 2021.

  • The Labyrinth of Ragnarok, an Idle MMORPG mobile game

The Labyrinth of Ragnarok was launched in Philippines, Singapore and Malaysia on October 14, 2020. This game is being prepared for launch in Thailand and Indonesia in December 2020.

  • Other Ragnarok Online IP-based games

The Lost Memories: a Song of Valkyrie, a Story RPG mobile game, is expected to be launched in Thailand in 1st half of 2021. The game was developed by NeoCyon, Inc., our subsidiary in Korea.

Action RO2: Spear of Odin, a 3D Action MORPG mobile game, is expected to be launched in Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore and Australia in 1st half of 2021. The game was developed by NeoCyon, Inc., our subsidiary in Korea.

Other IP games

Tactical Warfare, a First-Person Shooter (FPS) game, has started pre-registration and will be launched in North, Central and South America in the fourth quarter of 2020. The game is published by Gravity Interactive, Inc., a subsidiary in the United States.

Tera Classic, a MMORPG mobile game, has started pre-registration and will be launched in Japan in January 2021. The game is published by Gravity Game Arise, Inc., a subsidiary in Japan.

Investor Presentation

Gravity issued an investor presentation. The presentation contains the Company’s recent business updates, results of third quarter in 2020 and Gravity’s business plan. The presentation can be found on the Company’s website under the IR Archives section at http://www.gravity.co.kr/en/ir/pds/list.asp. Korean and Japanese versions of the presentation are also provided on the website.

About GRAVITY Co., Ltd. ---------------------------------------------------

Based in Korea, Gravity is a developer and publisher of online and mobile games. Gravity’s principal product, Ragnarok Online, is a popular online game in many markets, including Japan and Taiwan, and is currently commercially offered in 93 markets and countries. For more information about Gravity, please visit http://www.gravity.co.kr.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this press release may include, in addition to historical information, “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe-harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act 1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe”, “project,” or “continue” or the negative thereof or other similar words, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Investors should consider the information contained in our submissions and filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including our annual report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 on Form 20-F, together with such other documents that we may submit to or file with the SEC from time to time, on Form 6-K. The forward-looking statements speak only as of this press release and we assume no duty to update them to reflect new, changing or unanticipated events or circumstances.

Contact:

Mr. Heung Gon Kim
Chief Financial Officer
Gravity Co., Ltd.
Email: kheung@gravity.co.kr

Ms. Jin Lee
Ms. Hye Ji An
IR Unit
Gravity Co., Ltd.
Email: ir@gravity.co.kr
Telephone: +82-2-2132-7800

GRAVITY Co., Ltd.
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(In millions of KRW and thousands of US$)

    As of  
    31-Dec-19     30-Sep-20  
    KRW     US$     KRW     US$  
    (audited)     (unaudited)     (unaudited)     (unaudited)  
Assets                                
Current assets:                                
Cash and cash equivalents     79,428       68,122       116,800       100,174  
Short-term financial instruments     39,500       33,877       55,000       47,171  
Accounts receivable, net     32,253       27,662       55,570       47,660  
Other receivables, net     56       48       0       0  
Prepaid expenses     1,962       1,683       2,782       2,386  
Other current assets     2,664       2,285       1,137       975  
Total current assets     155,863       133,677       231,289       198,366  
Property and equipment, net     6,663       5,715       7,201       6,176  
Intangible assets     1,717       1,473       1,733       1,486  
Deferred tax assets     7,667       6,576       7,885       6,763  
Other non-current financial assets     1,770       1,518       1,777       1,524  
Other non-current assets     1,745       1,494       5,255       4,508  
Total assets     175,425       150,453       255,140       218,823  
Liabilities and Equity                                
Current liabilities:                                
Accounts payable     37,496       32,159       56,668       48,602  
Deferred revenue     10,748       9,218       15,194       13,031  
Withholdings     1,764       1,513       3,463       2,970  
Accrued expense     1,175       1,008       1,182       1,014  
Income tax payable     2,618       2,245       3,325       2,852  
Other current liabilities     1,986       1,703       2,629       2,255  
Total current liabilities     55,787       47,846       82,461       70,724  
Long-term deferred revenue     98       84       5,037       4,320  
Other non-current liabilities     3,774       3,237       3,368       2,889  
Total liabilities     59,659       51,167       90,866       77,933  
Share capital     3,474       2,979       3,474       2,979  
Capital surplus     27,128       23,266       27,110       23,251  
Other components of equity     274       235       896       768  
Retained earnings     84,668       72,616       132,307       113,474  
Equity attributable to owners of the Parent Company     115,544       99,096       163,787       140,472  
Non-controlling interest     222       190       487       418  
Total equity     115,766       99,286       164,274       140,890  
Total liabilities and equity     175,425       150,453       255,140       218,823  

* For convenience purposes only, the KRW amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars at the rate of KRW 1,165.97 to US$ 1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on September 30, 2020 as quoted by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.


GRAVITY Co., Ltd.
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(In millions of KRW and thousands of US$ except for share and ADS data)

    Three months ended     Nine months ended    
    30-Jun-20     30-Sep-19     30-Sep-20     30-Sep-19     30-Sep-20    
    (KRW)     (KRW)     (KRW)     (US$)     (KRW)     (KRW)     (US$)  
    (unaudited)     (unaudited)     (unaudited)     (unaudited)     (unaudited)     (unaudited)     (unaudited)  
Revenues:                                                        
Online games-subscription revenue     24,448       10,564       29,159       25,008       23,566       63,500       54,461  
Online games-royalties and license fees     4,459       2,583       2,674       2,293       9,135       10,676       9,156  
Mobile games     54,249       60,086       95,531       81,933       245,189       205,762       176,473  
Other revenue     5,302       4,333       4,431       3,800       11,426       13,575       11,643  
Total net revenue     88,458       77,566       131,795       113,034       289,316       293,513       251,733  
Cost of revenues     51,098       56,058       74,107       63,558       214,153       174,079       149,300  
Gross profit     37,360       21,508       57,688       49,476       75,163       119,434       102,433  
Operating expenses:                                                        
Selling, general and administrative expenses     17,643       8,984       18,042       15,474       21,382       46,692       40,046  
Research and development     3,254       2,349       4,550       3,902       6,658       10,676       9,156  
Others, net     150       (51 )     740       635       259       1,041       893  
Total operating expenses     21,047       11,282       23,332       20,011       28,299       58,409       50,095  
Operating profit     16,313       10,226       34,356       29,465       46,864       61,025       52,338  
Finance income(costs):                                                        
Finance income     627       1,353       822       705       3,556       3,000       2,573  
Finance costs     (605 )     (366 )     (1,503 )     (1,289 )     (781 )     (2,765 )     (2,371 )
Profit before income tax     16,335       11,213       33,675       28,881       49,639       61,260       52,540  
Income tax expenses     3,293       2,357       8,390       7,196       10,192       13,687       11,739  
Profit for the year     13,042       8,856       25,285       21,685       39,447       47,573       40,801  
Profit attributable to:                                                        
Non-controlling interest     (53 )     (96 )     4       3       (126 )     (66 )     (57 )
Owners of Parent company     13,095       8,952       25,281       21,682       39,573       47,639       40,858  
Earning per share                                                        
- Basic and diluted     1,884       1,288       3,638       3.10       5,695       6,856       5.9  
Weighted average number of shares outstanding                                                        
- Basic and diluted     6,948,900       6,948,900       6,948,900       6,948,900       6,948,900       6,948,900       6,948,900  
Earning per ADS(1)                                                        
- Basic and diluted     1,884       1,288       3,638       3.10       5,695       6,856       5.9  
                                                                         

* For convenience, the KRW amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars at the rate of KRW 1,165.97 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on September 30, 2020 as quoted by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.
(1) Each ADS represents one common share.

