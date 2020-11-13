Rahim Hassanally presents CDC's updated breast cancer awareness feature
Part of a series of features surrounding cancer prevention and control, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently updated their breast cancer awareness feature, accessible via the health institute's online resource library. A longtime breast cancer awareness advocate, Texas-based entrepreneur Rahim Hassanally presents a closer look at the latest advice.
"The CDC's Division of Cancer Prevention and Control is advancing cancer prevention nationwide for everyone," explains Rahim Hassanally. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention—or CDC—is a national public health institute and U.S. federal agency. Part of the Department of Health and Human Services, the institute is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.
"Outside of skin cancer, breast cancer is the most common cancer among women in the United States," reveals Rahim Hassanally, turning to the CDC's updated breast cancer awareness feature. According to the latest CDC advice, breast cancer screening remains the number one way to detect breast cancer early, Hassanally reports, and while the disease is easiest to treat.
"Early on in cases of breast cancer, a patient may experience no symptoms at all, even though the cancer is present," Rahim Hassanally explains, "which is why frequent breast cancer screening and regular mammograms, especially in at-risk populations, are so important."
Where symptoms are present, these can differ, the latest CDC advice says, and may include any change in the size or the shape of the breast, pain in any area of the breast, nipple discharge, or a new lump in the breast or underarm. If an individual has any signs that worry them, they should see their doctor right away, the public health institute is keen to stress.
The updated CDC feature also includes advice on lowering the risk of breast cancer, Rahim Hassanally points out. Many women, the institute says, who develop breast cancer have no known risk factors and no history of the disease in their families. "There are, however," Rahim Hassanally adds, "things that individuals can do to help lower their breast cancer risk, such as keeping a healthy weight and exercising regularly."
The same CDC feature ends with a number of facts about breast cancer, including how almost 250,000 women now develop the disease every year in the U.S. alone. Of those, more than 40,000 will likely lose their life to the illness, based on the latest CDC figures. Men also get breast cancer, the organization further reveals, although it remains highly uncommon, with less than one percent of breast cancer cases occurring in male patients.
Both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Rahim Hassanally are keen, once more, to stress the importance of breast cancer screening. "Although screening cannot prevent breast cancer, it can help to detect it early, and when it's easier to treat," adds entrepreneur and breast cancer awareness advocate Rahim Hassanally in closing, "so be sure to talk to your doctor about regular breast cancer screening."
